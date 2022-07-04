Commitment Preview: CB Christian Gray Ready To Make College Decision
Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best cornerbacks on Friday when it landed Texas star Micah Bell. Later today the Irish will hope to make that two standout cornerbacks in the class when St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit star Christian Gray makes his decision known.
Gray will decide between Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and USC.
CHRISTIAN GRAY PROFILE
Hometown/High School: St. Louis, Mo./DeSmet Jesuit
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5
Recruited By: Mike Mickens
Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Boston College, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 51 overall - No. 8 cornerback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 18 cornerback
On3: 4-star - No. 150 overall - No. 18 cornerback
247Sports: 4-star - No. 159 overall - No. 14 cornerback
Consensus: 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 7 cornerback
THE FINALISTS
Here's a look at the finalists for Gray.
Notre Dame - No school has hosted Gray more than Notre Dame, who has made seven different trips to campus. Gray visited most recently for an official visit the weekend of June 10-12. Notre Dame was his early leader, but LSU and Ohio State eventually surpassed the Irish before Mickens and the staff made a late charge to get back into a strong position heading into his decision. Notre Dame was able to sell its academic strengths, its need at cornerback and strong relationships to get back into contention.
LSU - The Tigers weren't considered much of a contender for Gray early in the process, but that changed when Robert Steeples was hired as the new corners coach. Steeples used to be the head coach at DeSmet, and his previous relationship with Gray became a very important aspect to this recruitment. LSU was considered the leader following Gray's April visit to campus, and he also visited for an official from June 3-5. LSU is considered the top contender at this point.
Ohio State - Ohio State hosted Gray for a visit five different times, beginning with a camp performance last summer and ending with Gray's final official visit. Corners coach Tim Walton built a quality connection with Gray, but heading into the decision the Buckeyes appear to be running third in this recruitment.
Read More
USC - The Trojans are listed as the fourth school under consideration, but when he canceled his visit to Los Angeles it was clear USC wasn't going to be a contender at the end.
