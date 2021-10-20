Notre Dame Commits See Big Jumps In Latest 247Sports Rankings Updates

247Sports has updated its recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, and a number of Notre Dame commits saw big jumps. The Irish also have two more players in the Top 247, giving them 13 commits in the latest ranking.

Linebacker Jaylen Sneed is now Notre Dame's highest ranked commit, jumping up 42 spots to No. 57 in the entire nation. Sneed is one of five Notre Dame commits in the 2022 class to be ranked in the 247Sports Top 100 rankings.

Tight end Eli Raridon was previously a three-star recruit but he had a monumental rise, climbing all the way up to No. 64 in the country. Raridon is now ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the entire country.

Wide receiver CJ Williams (No. 75), linebacker Josh Burnham (No. 76) and wideout Tobias Merriweather (No. 77) were ranked back-to-back-to-back in the Top 100. Williams fell just two spots and Merriweather fell only two spots, but Burnham jumped up seven spots in the latest ranking. The small drops by Williams and Merriweather are due to other players leaping in front of them, so clearly 247Sports sees them as having strong senior seasons thus far.

Offensive tackle Ty Chan saw the biggest jump of the players already ranked in the previous Top 247, rising up to No. 124 nationally, which is a jump of 112 spots. Running back Jadarian Price had the second biggest jump among previously ranked Notre Dame commits. The standout runner is having a monster senior season and jumped up 67 spots from No. 233 to No. 166. Price has already topped over 1,000 rushing yards (8.7 YPC) in just seven games.

Defensive end Tyson Ford jumped up to No. 192 nationally, which is a rise of 19 spots. Offensive lineman Joey Tanona rose up 11 spots to No. 180 in the country.

Three other Notre Dame commits ranked in the Top 200 by 247Sports. Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka fell 41 spots but remains the No. 160 overall player in the country. Defensive end Aiden Gobaira ranks No. 175 overall, which was a drop of 28 spots. Cornerback Jaden Mickey checked in at No. 190 overall, which was a drop of just seven spots.

Linebacker Nolan Ziegler was previously ranked as a four-star but wasn't in the Top 247 by the network. He is having a brilliant junior season and it resulted in him rising up to No. 212 in the latest ranking. Ziegler is graded out as a Top 200 player by Irish Breakdown.

Notre Dame is hosting several uncommitted 2022 prospects this weekend when it takes on USC, and all of them checked in the Top 247.

Safety Xavier Nwankpa (No. 10) and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (No. 14) are both five-star recruits in the latest ranking. Notre Dame is also hosting quarterback Walker Howard, a LSU commit that is ranked No. 74 overall by 247Sports. Defensive tackle Hero Kanu ranked No. 102 and offensive tackle Aamil Wagner ranked No. 116. Guard Billy Schrauth is trying to set up a visit for the weekend, he ranked No. 189 overall.

