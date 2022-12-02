Notre Dame Football Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week 15

While Notre Dame football has no game this week, the future of Irish football will still be on full display on the field over the next couple of days. Several talented 2023 recruits are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, or even claim a state championship.

The Notre Dame coaches will also be on the trail, making their rounds to several of the talented recruits. It promises to be another important week of recruiting and starts with the on-field performances from several of the future Irish stars.

Let’s take a look at several of the notable games to keep close tabs on.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (11-2) vs Kennedy Catholic (12-1)

Lake Stevens kept their championship hopes alive this past week, defeating Graham-Kapowsin by a score of 42-28. Once again, Limar was the main difference maker for the team.

He scored six touchdowns during the game. Every week the opposition knows that Limar is the player to stop, and yet he routinely comes out on top.

On Saturday, Lake Stevens (11-2) will take on Kennedy Catholic (12-1). Look out for Limar to once again be a huge difference maker in this football game.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (13-0) vs Brennan (12-1)

On Saturday, Westlake (12-0) is looking to continue their quest for four straight championships by taking on Brennan (12-1) to extend their playoff run. They will be led by Greathouse, who will leave the program as one of the best football players to ever dawn the uniform.

Greathouse currently leads the team with 882 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on just 49 receptions, averaging a healthy 18 yards per reception. The dynamic pass catcher has also added his impact as a punt returner, averaging 19.1 yards per return and taking four back for touchdowns on the year.

Throw in his lone pass on offense going for a 23 yard touchdown and you really begin to see just how dynamic of a football player Greathouse truly is.

The team is fresh off of a 44-7 win over San Benito last week. They will be opposed by a talented Brennan squad who hopes to slow down Greathouse in this battle.

WR RICO FLORES VS TE COOPER FLANAGAN - Folsom (12-1) vs De La Salle (9-3)

Notre Dame fans should keep their eyes firmly on the Friday night matchup between Folsom (12-1) and De La Salle (9-3). The California programs are two of the premier teams, not only in their area, but in the country.

On the De La Salle side, they will be led by Flanagan, who is one of the better blocking tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class. Flanagan is also a weapon for De La Salle in the passing game, leading the team with 26 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

Flanagan is also a producer from his defensive end position. He has recorded 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Unfortunately for Folsom, Flores was lost for the season with a broken foot during the team’s 23-13 victory over Oak Ridge last week. Before the injury, Flores was having a fantastic senior season. He leads the team with 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns on 72 receptions.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (13-1) vs East Lincoln (14-0)

South Point punched their ticket to the state championship game this past week, defeating Eastern Guilford 28-25. Once again, it was the running game for South Point that was the difference.

Running behind Absher, the team was able to rush for 282 yards during the contest and three touchdowns. As a team, they averaged 5.8 yards per carry on the day.

South Point (13-1) will now be challenged by East Lincoln (14-0) on Friday.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (11-0) vs King Phillip Regional (9-2)

On Saturday, Traore and his talented Catholic Memorial squad is set to compete in the MIAA Football State Championship. They will face off against King Phillip Regional (9-2) to hopefully claim the title.

Catholic Memorial is fresh off of a 42-28 victory over Boston College High. They are making their push for back-to-back state championships and you should expect Traore to be counted on extensively for their staunch defense.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (9-3) vs Dunham (12-1)

In a matchup of next level stars on Friday, University Lab cruised to a massive 49-13 victory over Isidore Newman. On one side, Ausberry was a defensive stalwart for University Lab and was tasked with slowing down future Texas star quarterback Arch Manning.

The defense did just that. On top of only allowing 13 points during the contest, the University Lab defense also forced four turnovers, including two interceptions of Manning.

University Lab (9-3) will take on Dunham (12-1) on Friday night. They hope to continue their championship push.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (13-0) vs Southlake Carroll (13-0)

Despite playing with a broken hand, Bowen continues to be a dynamic playmaker for the ultra talented Guyer squad. The senior standout took his fourth punt back to the house during the contest.

On Saturday, Guyer (13-0) is set to take on another extremely talented Southlake Carroll (13-0) squad. In a battle of undefeated squads, Bowen will have to be a difference maker on the defensive side of the football and as a return man.

