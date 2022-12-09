Notre Dame Football Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week 16

High school playoffs are quickly winding down. The future of Notre Dame football has been extremely well represented throughout, leading to several notable performances, big team wins and various state championship victories. Irish commits like running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jayden Limar, and defensive end Boubacar Traore have already claimed state championships for their teams so far.

There are three Notre Dame commits who are still in the hunt for their teams, getting the weekend kicked off tonight. It promises to be yet another entertaining couple of days of action. Let’s take a look at the games that Irish fans should keep close eyes on.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (14-0) vs North Shore (14-0)

Greathouse did not play in last week’s 47-7 victory over Brennan. He is expected back in action for the Chaparrals in their UIL Texas Football Semifinal matchup against North Shore on Saturday.

The two teams will travel to Rice Stadium for this particular matchup. Greathouse’s impact will be needed in this matchup of two undefeated teams. On the season, he is the team’s leading receiver with 882 yards and 10 touchdowns on 49 receptions.

The senior standout has also been a dynamic weapon as a punt returner for the team. He is currently averaging 19.1 yards per punt and has returned for four touchdowns as well. His impact will be needed.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (10-3) vs Lincoln (12-1)

Flanagan was limited during the team’s 17-14 victory over Folsom last week. He is expected back for this state semifinal matchup against Lincoln on Friday night.

De La Salle will travel to Saddleback College in this matchup. The winner will advance to the state championship game.

The 6-5, 240-pound tight end had been a big time weapon for De La Salle through the air. He has hauled in 29 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns on a heavy running offense.

Flanagan is also a premier producer on the defensive side of the football. From his defensive end position, he has totaled 39 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interceptions in 11 games.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (14-0) vs DeSoto (12-2)

After a 40-21 loss to Austin Westlake in the state championship game last season, the Guyer Wildcats are on a quest for redemption. They had into this matchup against DeSoto on Saturday just one game away from back-to-back UIL Texas Football State Championship game appearances.

Guyer is coming off of a dominant 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll last week. They will now travel to the Ford Center for this latest challenge.

Bowen is sure to be a player to keep a close eye on. He makes his biggest impact as a star safety who makes a variety of plays in the passing game and in run support. The senior standout is also a dynamic punt returner who has returned four punts for scores on the season. Bowen can also make plays at wide receiver when called upon.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter