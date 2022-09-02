Notre Dame Commits Set For Friday Night Action

After an outstanding showing from Notre Dame commits and targets this past week, there is an extensive slate of games on the horizon this upcoming week. Now that we are officially in September, almost every recruit will be live and in action.

We take you through every game to preview some of the notable games and performances this week. Football is officially back, and the excitement is at an all time high.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (0-0) at Garfield (0-0)

On Saturday, Lake Stevens and running back commit Jayden Limar will open up their season at Garfield. The Lake Stevens Vikings are fresh off of an 11-1 campaign.

Garfield went 6-4 in 2021 but did not face Lake Stevens during the season. The game is set for 5 on Saturday at Garfield.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (1-0) at Killeen (1-0)

Braylon James kicked off his 2022 season in style last week, hauling in three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown despite playing in just the first half. Stony Point went on to coast in that opener to a 53-0 win over Austin. James’ hometown return went about as well as you would hope and now the team is ready to hit the road to take on Killeen (1-0) this week.

Killeen is also off to a strong start in 2022, coming off of a 42-6 victory over Chaparral in their opening game. The two teams did not play each other last season but it promises to be a competitive affair in week two.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (1-0) at Judson (1-0)

It was a tale of two halves last week for Westlake, who got off to an extremely slow start before ultimately putting it together in a dominating 44-14 victory over Ridgepoint last week. The passing game got off to a slow start but wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was still able to make his impact felt in limited touches, securing two receptions for 41 yards while also impacting the game as a punt returner.

The team is set to travel to Judson (1-0) for a Friday night matchup. Judson is fresh off of a narrow 46-43 victory over Johnson last week.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (1-1) at Edison (0-2)

The Folsom program looks to get back in the win column after a narrow 17-12 loss to Serra last week. They travel to Edison (0-2) on Friday night, who is off to a slow start in 2022.

Folsom is off to a fast start so far this season. In two contests, he has hauled in 15 receptions for 291 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Flores has been a big play waiting to happen, evident by his 19.4 yards per reception.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (0-0) at Manhattan (0-0)

Kansas star Dylan Edwards is set to kick his senior campaign off on Friday, traveling to Manhattan for a matchup of two talented programs. While Notre Dame envisions Edwards as a potential slot receiver and gadget option, he is currently one of the more productive running backs in the country

He put together a dominant junior campaign, rushing for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns on just 208 carries. Derby is coming off an 11-1 campaign last season and heads into the matchup with a Manhattan program that also put together a successful 9-2 campaign.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (1-0) at Fenton (0-1)

2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams exploded for a 7-reception, 126-yard and two touchdown outing in the team’s 44-12 victory over Aurora East in his season opener. Williams also added an additional score on the ground.

They are scheduled to travel to Fenton (0-1) on Friday night. Williams looks to continue his fast start on Friday night.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (1-0) at Serra (1-0)

De La Salle kicked off the 2022 season in its traditional winning ways, securing a 36-20 victory over Monterey Trail. Tight end Cooper Flanagan was a valuable part of that victory, securing a touchdown reception. Flanagan was limited to just the offensive side of the football but is hoping to get some increased defensive action after working through a turf toe injury.

They are set to travel to Serra on Friday. As mentioned above, Serra knocked off Folsom and Flores last week.

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Providence Day (2-0) at Charlotte Catholic (2-0)

2024 tight end commit Jack Larsen is off to a fast start in 2022, including in the team’s 35-34 overtime victory over Hickory Ridge last week. The junior pass catcher pulled in four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the outing, with that score coming in overtime.

They are set to host Providence Day, who are one of the premier programs in the state of North Carolina. PC defeated Weddington 52-32 last week and are off to a similar 2-0 start.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) at Alleman (1-0)

It was a phenomenal opening week for the Alleman program. After a winless 2021 season they were able to post a dominating 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy in the opening contest. Senior offensive tackle Charles Jasgusah is hoping to continue that momentum on Friday when Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) comes to town.

Quincy Notre Dame dominated this matchup last season, defeating Alleman 59-0.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - R-S Central (1-1) at South Point (2-0) 7:30

Senior offensive tackle Sullivan Absher and the South Point program have gotten off to a fast start in 2022. After a dominating 48-6 victory over East Gaston last week, the program currently boasts a 2-0 record to start the season.

They will welcome R-S Central (1-1) to town for their matchup this Friday. R-S Central is coming off of a 43-37 win over West Caldwell last week. The two programs did not match up last season.

OT ELIJAH PAIGE - Pinnacle (0-0) at El Camino (2-0)

The Pinnacle program hopes to kick off an improved 2022 campaign after just a 4-8 record last fall. They will be opposed by El Camino (2-0) out of Oceanside, California. They are off to a 2-0 start, including a 41-7 victory over Grossmont last week.

Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Elijah Paige has been working nonstop this off-season for a turnaround 2022 performance from his team.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Myers Park (0-1) at Reagan (1-1)

Senior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton and the Reagan program have gotten off to a 1-1 record after a 40-34 defeat to Grimsley last week. They look to get back in the win column this upcoming Friday, welcoming Myers Park (0-1) to town Friday night.

OL JOE OTTING - Olpe (0-0) at Hayden (0-0)

After going 9-2 this past season, Hayden High School and offensive lineman Joe Otting are set to get their 2022 campaign kicked off on Friday when they welcome Olpe to town. This promises to be a heavily contested affair.

Although the two teams did not face off during the 2021 season, Olpe is fresh off of an undefeated 14-0 record last season. A two-way performer, Otting will be a key player in this game.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (0-0) at La Salle College (1-0)

Malvern Prep and La Salle College were a part of a defensive battle in 2021, ultimately ending with a 10-7 victory for La Salle. 2024 offensive line commit Peter Jones hopes to lead Malvern Prep to a victory in the team’s opening game this time around.

Malvern Prep posted a 8-2 overall record in 2021, while La Salle had similar success at 9-2. La Salle got their season off to a solid start with a 37-28 victory over North Penn last week. The game is scheduled for Friday night.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Riverside (2-0) at Mentor (1-1)

Mentor (1-1) will welcome Riverside (2-0) to their home stadium on Friday night. This comes after a 26-20 overtime loss to in-state power St. Ignatius last week. The Mentor Cardinals are led by senior defensive lineman Brenan Vernon who made his impact felt on defense and special teams last game with a blocked field goal.

Riverside defeated Aurora last week 34-21. Mentor hopes to get back to their winning ways.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (0-0) at Flint Hill (0-0)

The most recent commitment to the Notre Dame 2023 class, senior defensive end Armel Mukam and Woodberry Forest open up their 2022 campaign this week when they travel to Flint Hill (0-0). Still new to the game, Mukam made a huge impact in 2021, collecting ten tackles for loss and five sacks in only six games that he played.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - Harper Woods (1-0) at West Bloomfield (1-0)

West Bloomfield and 2024 Notre Dame commit Brandon Davis-Swain led a swarming defense in week one during their 47-7 victory over Sterling Heights. They will welcome Harper Woods (1-0) to town this weekend. Harper Woods is coming off of a forfeit victory over Chandler Park Academy this past week.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. Paul’s (1-0) at St. James School (0-0)

On Saturday, St. James School opens up their 2022 season when they host St. Paul’s (1-0). St. James is led by senior defensive lineman Devan Houstan, who is fresh off a junior campaign where he recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in eight games.

St. James School went 7-1 during that season. They will be opposed by a talented St. Paul’s team that is fresh off of a 42-18 victory over Annapolis Area Christian last week.

DL OWEN WAFLE - Mastery (0-1) at The Hun School (0-0)

The Hun School is ready to open their 2022 campaign after going 9-0 last season. They are a deep and talented team led by several Power Five recruits on both sides of the ball. Among the notable players, Notre Dame 2024 defensive line commit Owen Wafle looks primed for a breakout junior year after posting 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries while also contributing on the offensive side of the football.

Mastery is looking to get into the win column this week after a 31-7 loss to Somerville last week. The game is scheduled for Friday night.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Crete-Monee (0-1) at Andrean (0-2)

On Saturday, the Andrean program and senior linebacker Drayk Bowen will have another opportunity to crack the winning column after dropping their first two games this season. Most recently they were defeated by Crowns Point 28-18 last week despite a valiant effort by Bowen.

Crete-Monee will travel from Illinois fresh off of a 41-15 loss to Lincoln-Way East in their opening game.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kincaid School (0-1) at Tomball Christian HomeSchool (0-1)

In a matchup of 0-1 teams, The Kincaid School travels to Tomball Christian on Friday night. Both teams suffered close losses in their first games. Kincaid fell 20-15 to Jasper, while Tomball Christian lost 24-20 to Bishop.

2023 cornerback commit Micah Bell will be a mainstay on both sides of the ball for Kincaid, with the ability to also impact the game as a returner.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - IMG Academy (0-1) at DeSmet Jesuit (0-1)

IMG Academy is traveling north this week to take on DeSmet Jesuit and star senior cornerback Christian Gray. It will be a daunting test for DeSmet who is coming off of a 29-22 loss to Springfield (Ohio) last week.

Despite IMG Academy’s week one defeat to Miami Central 20-14, they are once again littered with an absurd amount of talent. Gray will have to impact both sides of the football in order for DeSmet to come out on top.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (1-0) at Aledo (0-1)

It was an absolutely dominating victory for Guyer in week one, dismantling Heath 47-14. A part of that victory, the Bowen brothers accounted for three total touchdowns. Peyton got things kicked off with a 75-yard interception return for a score.

Eli responded with a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown, as well as a touchdown catch on offense. They are traveling to Aledo on Friday, who fell to Parish Episcopal 24-17 last week.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (1-0) at Millville (1-0)

Senior safety Adon Shuler didn’t get much action in the opening week, with Woodbridge clearly avoiding him offensively during a 20-7 victory. He hopes to make a massive impact on Friday when the team travels to Millville.

They are fresh off a 41-10 dominating win over Thomas Jefferson. Irvington looks to continue to keep things rolling as they quest to defend their state championship.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (2-0) at Sycamore (0-2)

So far Lakota West safety Ben Minich has been excellent as a senior. He is a playmaker on both sides of the football for the team. Last week during the team’s 49-6 drubbing of cross town rival Lakota East, Minich pulled in a touchdown reception on offense while also blocking a punt that went back for a score.

They travel to Sycamore for the matchup Friday night. Sycamore is coming off a 20-15 loss and hopes to break into the score column against Lakota West.

TOP TARGETS IN ACTION

Despite being limited during the game with some cramping, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love was still able to get into the end zone and help lead the program to a 41-27 victory over Milton (Ga.) last Friday. They travel to East St. Louis (0-1) on Saturday. East St. Louis is coming off a 20-13 opening loss to St. Frances Academy last week. Christian Brothers is hoping to continue their momentum this week.

Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson 2023 wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons is coming off of a dynamic opening game performance during the team’s 21-16 victory over Castlemont. He hauled in four receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. In total, he exploded for 239 total yards and three scores. On defense, he also pulled in an interception. On Saturday, they will travel to Salesian College Prep (1-0) who defeated Archie Williams 51-34 in week one.

