Cooper Flanagan Is Ready To Be Part Of Notre Dame's Special 2023 Recruiting Class

National Signing Day is just two days away and Notre Dame is set to sign one of its best classes in a very long time. A mainstay in the class since committed in September of 2021, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle star 2023 tight end Cooper Flanagan is ready to make it official later this month.

Even after making his commitment, Flanagan continued to be pursued by several notable program who were attempting to flip him from the Irish, but Flanagan always knew where he wanted to be.

"I am extremely happy with my decision to pick Notre Dame,” Flanagan said. “I did not waver from the initial decision. I knew Notre Dame was a great fit for me. Things have been great since my commitment back in Sept of 2021 and I couldn’t imagine being a part of a different program.

“Coaches are always reaching out, have been on campus a few times since then, and connecting with all the 2023 fellas,” Flanagan continued. “It has been a really good process for me.”

While he was one of the earliest commits in the class, Flanagan has watched as Notre Dame has continued to create massive momentum on the recruiting trail. The program now sits with a top class nationally from every major recruiting platform. Flanagan understands how historic this 2023 group can be.

"The 2023 class is pretty darn special,” he said. "The kids are all super committed to the team already and know we have the ability to do great things. We are all very similar in our goals, it's really great. We are connecting on social media and each time I visit I meet a new guy in person.”

With signing day almost here, Flanagan is excited to finally put the recruiting process behind him. He plans to enjoy this day, take it all in and get ready for the next step.

"I am really excited and relieved to tell you the truth,” he said. “The entire process has been great, but I am ready to sign and move forward. The moment will be surreal for sure, and something I have had as a goal for a long time.”

Originally Flanagan was hoping to enroll early at Notre Dame. Unfortunately that possibility was not in the cards but he is working every day towards making an impact early on in his career.

"De La Salle will not approve early enrollment unfortunately so I will be ready to roll in June,” Flanagan explained. "In the meantime I am going to work with my trainers, work hard, lift, run routes, keep grinding and be totally ready to come in and give it all to be there to assist the team.

"It is an exciting time and I can’t wait to be with the team.”

Playing in a heavy run offense, Flanagan’s biggest responsibility is as a run blocker, where he shows some massive upside. Despite limited opportunities, he was still able to lead the team with 285 receiving yards as a junior. Flanagan did so on just 15 receptions (19 yards per reception) and a touchdown.

His volume as a pass catcher increased as a senior. In 12 games played, Flanagan has hauled in 26 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-5, 240-pound tight end also doubles as a producer from his defensive end position, recording 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Flanagan is well regarded as far as the recruiting rankings are concerned. Flanagan is currently rated as the No. 138 overall player and No. 8 tight end according to 247Sports. He is a consensus four star recruit across the board.

He ultimately chose Notre Dame over an especially impressive offer list. Some of the notable offers included the Irish, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Washington, Utah, Cal, Oregon State, Colorado and Arizona among others.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter