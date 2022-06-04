Cooper Flanagan Talking Michael Mayer, Senior Season, Notre Dame Recruiting Class

Notre Dame tight end commit Cooper Flanagan had plenty to say about the Irish, his senior season and more

Even through a myriad of coaching changes, 2023 Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan has remained true to his Notre Dame recruitment, seeing the bigger picture for the full scope of what the program can provide. It isn’t just about football - which would be enough for some.

No, the Irish program can provide so much more.

“I think the education is probably No. 1 for me,” Flanagan explained. “The education at Notre Dame is awesome. The culture at Notre Dame is great. I think just the tight ends who have gone through Notre Dame, the production they have had, tight ends in the NFL is great as well.”

Of course, there’s a pretty good tight end who is currently in the room. It’s very possible that Flanagan and potential All-American tight end Michael Mayer’s paths could never intersect as full time members of the Irish program, but just the presence of Mayer has made a huge impact on the California product.

“Even just being around Michael Mayer for a little bit at practice, you can tell that he is the real deal,” Flanagan said. “He is so intense and he’s not half assing anything. He is just really awesome to be around and it’s inspiring almost. I would say that there is pressure to follow his footsteps for sure.”

Playing for one of more historic high schools programs at De La Salle, Flanagan feels adequately prepared to make the jump to the next level. That transition should be a little issue from Concord to South Bend. Flanagan also feels that that created an immediate attraction to the Notre Dame program.

“I think that’s another big reason that I like Notre Dame so much,” Flanagan explained. “I feel like De La Salle and Notre Dame are very similar, just how close the team is, how much the coaches really care, it’s a huge thing.”

Notre Dame has also had some success in De La Salle recently, including their stalwart on the defensive side of the football, defensive end Isaiah Foskey. Despite a gap in age, Flanagan has had some deep admiration for Foskey’s journey from De La Salle two way star to potential first round pick in 2023.

“I mean Isaiah Foskey was someone I looked up to when I was in eighth grade watching De La Salle football games,” he said. “He’s killing it right now so that’s pretty cool to see.”

It’s Flanagan’s physical style, big body, blocking and upside that have attracted the attention of so many programs. For people who are familiar with the De La Salle program, the physical style should be no surprise.

“We run the ball probably about 80 percent of the time,” Flanagan explained. “Hopefully we throw the ball more this year. I was the leader in receiving yardage last year but I think I can do better. I’m looking forward to this year. I should be the guy on the receiving end but all we do is block but it’s fun. Winning is fun. I enjoy hitting people so I can’t complain.”

As is the case across the board, the 2023 recruiting class has everyone juiced up for the future of the Notre Dame program. Flanagan is no different.

“I’m stoked, man. We’re going to be really good, hopefully a historical class at Notre Dame,” he began to explain. “I just can’t wait to meet the boys. I'm going on the 17th. I think a lot of them are going on the 10th but i'm still looking forward to it.”

Now that Flanagan seems fully committed to his pledge with the Irish, his attention now turns to solidifying that potentially historic class. He has his eyes set on a talented pass catcher out west.

“I’ve been doing my best to try and get Rico (Flores). I think that’s a big thing, especially when I see him,” Flanagan said. “That’s the main one.”

Notre Dame has made Flores a priority, hoping for a commitment when he announces his intentions on July 3rd. That could add to the influx of West Coast talents, including Flanagan and recent running back commit Jayden Limar. Those prospects have Flanagan pumped for the possibilities.

“That’d be pretty cool. I was talking to (Rico) at a camp the other day about Notre Dame,” he said. “I hope we get him, it’d be awesome. It’s pretty cool to see the other west coast kids in the class.”

If Flores does join the class, Flanagan and the rest of the committed players are sure to welcome him with open arms. They have created a close knit bond to this point.

“Every time someone commits, we always bring them in with open arms,” Flanagan stated. “All the kids are really cool. They seem great and I can’t wait to meet them.”

Right now, Flanagan’s attentions are on making his senior season the perfect ending to his De La Salle career. Time has been flying by quickly but he intends to enjoy every moment possible.

“We finished last week. It’s pretty crazy,” he explained. “I feel like I was a freshman the other day.”

In terms of a pitch for the uncommitted recruits still making their decisions, Flanagan left them with something to think about. The full scope of what Notre Dame stands for is easy to see.

“I think winning a championship, plain and simple, is the goal,” he began. “That’s what we strive for.

“A long with the top notch football, the school, the education you get, the connections you make, it’s unreal. That’s what makes Notre Dame Notre Dame.”

As if that wasn’t a big enough of a sell, Flanagan continued to voice his love for what Notre Dame is building. The 2023 class seems like the first step back to prominence.

“No. 1 recruiting class,” he continued. “I think we’re going to win a national championship. That’s it, man. We’re going to be the best class Notre Dame has seen in awhile - hopefully ever.”

