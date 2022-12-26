DE Danny Okoye Quickly Becoming A Priority For Notre Dame In 2024

Recruiting the Vyper position is becoming incredibly important in the 2024 class for Notre Dame. The staff already has their eyes set on several talented defensive ends with massive upside, including 2024 Tulsa (Okla.) NOAH Homeschool star defensive end Danny Okoye.

The Oklahoma native is not only incredibly talented, but also one of the more interesting recruits in the 2024 class. Okoye has already become a priority for the Irish program. The staff most notably was out to see the budding star last week along with several other top programs who are showing high interest.

"Notre Dame and a bunch of other schools came by last week to see me workout,” Okoye said. "They are one of the main teams showing me a lot of interest right now along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Miami and a few others.”

Notre Dame has already made a substantial impression on Okoye and his family. The off-season is sure to be busy but you can expect a trip to Notre Dame to definitely be in the cards over the next few months.

"My mom and I are starting to make the visit schedule and everything right now,” explained Okoye. "South Bend is definitely a place we want to see.

"We are staying really patient with the process,” he continued. "I don’t want this to be a situation where I pick a team, then something happens and I have to decommit and go through the process again. I want to make sure I’m making the best possible decision.”

Okoye is a very gifted pass rusher with some obvious physical gifts. Interestingly enough, his physicality and explosiveness does not strictly come from his experience on the football field. He has a very interesting background that has helped him develop to this point.

"I started playing football when I was in kindergarten,” Okoye explained. "I stopped for a little when I was in fourth grade to start boxing. I came back to the game a couple years later and have maintained my passion for both sports.

"I’m in the off-season and really just trying to better my craft,” Okoye continued. "I’ve been boxing a lot and it really helps me stay in shape and get more explosive. Hands are huge on the defensive line and it really helps a ton.”

Despite being a stellar athlete, Okoye is not quantified by his successes on the football field or in the boxing ring. No, he is a student athlete first and foremost. His accomplishments in the classroom mean just as much to him and his family.

"Academics are huge for me and my family,” Okoye said. “It will be one of the main factors when making a college decision.”

From all perspectives, Okoye is an ideal fit at Notre Dame. The staff will need to take on a variety of top programs but should have every opportunity to win Okoye and his family over.

In 10 games as a junior, Okoye collected 43 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks for the team. He was also used on the offensive side of the football as a tight end. Okoye was seldom used in the passing game, hauling six receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on top of being a dominant blocker.

That comes after a dominant sophomore campaign where Okoye totaled 78 tackles, as well as recording 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. The Oklahoma star also posted eight more quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

Okoye is considered the No. 104 overall player and No. 12 edge in the 2024 recruiting class according to the On3 consensus ranking. He is considered a four-star recruit by both On3 and ESPN.

The 6-5, 230-pound pass rusher boasts one of the more impressive offer lists in the 2024 class so far. He currently holds offers from the Irish, Alabama, Miami, USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Baylor, Duke, Kansas, and Vanderbilt among others.

