Drayk Bowen Is Locked In With Notre Dame, No Matter What

Through adversity, leadership is something that is needed. A player who must be commended for his leadership is 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, who continues to get on campus almost as frequently as current students and was once again present at the most recent Stanford weekend.

Of course, the end result was not what anyone wanted but still, Bowen hasn’t wavered from his opinion on the program and its future. The Indiana star still took a lot of positives from this past weekend.

“I wish the outcome of the game would have been different but it was still a great visit,” Bowen said. “It was great seeing all of the guys and we got (Jeremiyah) Love, which is huge for our class.”

The loss clouded the fact that the Irish staff moved the needle with a lot of recruits who were on campus. Of course, Bowen’s recruitment has been shut down from the moment he committed to Notre Dame.

He is just ready to finally dawn the blue and gold in the somewhat near future.

“I am just ready to get to Notre Dame in January. Everything has been going well,” Bowen explained. “We have a bye this week and then after the playoffs are ready to start up. I am excited to enjoy the last few games of senior year but really looking forward to getting over to South Bend for good.”

It has been the relationships with the coaches, players, staff and other students that have solidified Bowen’s belief in what the program can build. Bowen has not been impacted by recent losses.

“I love Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Notre Dame,” he explained. “I know the fans get worked up about the wins and losses, and deservedly so , but I believe we are just getting started. There has been a lot of adversity with the team with injuries and other things. I love the class we have and the guys on campus. We are ready to work.”

Bowen is exactly what the 2023 recruiting class needs, a passionate and talented football player, who sees the long term outlook. His belief has stood the time, and adversity presented.

Bowen will be a much needed addition to campus in a few months.

