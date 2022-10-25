Notre Dame Five-Star Commit Charle Jagusah Enjoys Latest Campus Visit

Notre Dame 2023 offensive line commit Charles Jagusah returned to South Bend this past weekend for yet another visit to his future home. Jagusah recently saw his career at Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic come to a disappointing end, but the five star prospect enjoyed his senior season, that allowed him to play both ways.

"We were able to win a game," Jagusah said of his final season. "That was the goal this year along with playing better as a team. I had fun playing defensive tackle, but there’s no chance I’m playing defense at Notre Dame.”

Jagusah has watched the Fighting Irish closely this season, and he's especially noticed the improvement from the offensive line. The way Harry Hiestand coached the backup linemen during Jagusah’s visit in April has stayed with him and fuels his belief in Hiestand and the Fighting Irish program. His confidence in head coach Marcus Freeman and the overall direction of the program is steadfast. He’s been in contact with some of the current Fighting Irish blockers and sees the evidence of what ultimately led him to commit to Notre Dame.

"I think we’ll finish the season strong," Jagusah explained. "The offensive line is getting better and that’s because of Coach Hiestand and the way he teaches those guys. I talk to some of the younger guys, and they love going to practice.”

Jagusah was on campus this past weekend to watch the Irish take on UNLV. The relationship that was so instrumental to his decision to commit to Notre Dame grew after the visit.

"I spent a long time talking to Coach Hiestand on the field before the game," Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. "We were talking about the season and some of the things they’ve been working on to get better as a group. Every time I talk to Coach, I learn something.”

Jagusah was also excited to see some of his friends and fellow 2023 commits like Drayk Bowen, who he spent a lot of time with during his visit. The visit was amazing from beginning to end for the number one ranked player in Illinois and No. 6 overall player in the country according to On3. The Notre Dame fans stood out during the visit with the overwhelming love shown to the recruits the entire day. During the game, Jagusah was laser focused on his unit though. His pregame conversation with Hiestand gave him some more things to watch and he took notice.

"Coach wanted me to watch the whole unit," Jagusah detailed. "I was taking in how the offensive line worked the fundamentals together, and the pass protection was good the whole night by all five guys.”

The gentle giant returned home to rest up and possibly get a few rounds of golf in with the surprisingly warm weather the Midwest has experienced over the last couple of weeks. He has one week before preparation begins for the upcoming wrestling season that starts on November 17th. Jagusah will be defending his heavyweight defending championship and carries a 41-match winning streak into the season. Because of his wrestling schedule, he originally thought he would only take one game day visit to South Bend, but he really wants to return for the next huge home matchup.

"The Clemson game is at night”, Jagusah explained. “We might be lifting early that day, but I want to get back for that game.”

Of course, Jagusah will eventually get back to campus on a more permanent basis. Until then, he'll be focused on wrestling, growing as a player and finishing off his high school career.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter