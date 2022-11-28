California Wideout Jadyn Robinson Recaps "Great" Notre Dame Experience

During Notre Dame’s convincing 44-0 victory over Boston College a couple of weeks ago, the Irish staff hosted a pair of extremely talented brothers for the weekend. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly star pass catchers Jason and Jadyn Robinson made their first trip to South Bend, and it stood as a weekend to remember.

Dynamic pass catchers that are a part of the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes respectively, the younger brother Jadyn went in depth on his trip to Notre Dame. The history, the victory, the people behind the scenes, it all made the visit one to remember.

"It was a great experience overall,” Robinson said. "It was my first time being in the snow like that and every opportunity me and my brothers got we were for sure making the most out of it.

"It was also great just being able to go out there as a family and enjoy a great college and be taken care of with so much love from the staff, coaches, and fans,” he continued.

Whenever a California kid makes the trip to South Bend, there is sure to be a bit of a culture shock. Add in the fact that it was a snowy and cold day on campus and that could be a huge turnoff.

Not only did the snow and weather not deter the Robinsons, they thoroughly enjoyed that aspect of the trip. Jadyn also appreciated the history behind the program. Seeing everything that makes Notre Dame unique was a wonderful experience.

"My favorite parts of the trip were definitely going around the campus and seeing all the great historic things around like “the Grotto,” he said. "It was all so exciting to see.”

The people behind the scenes really did a tremendous job making the Robinsons feel wanted. They were authentic and real.

"We had great conversations with both coaches and players on campus,” Robinson explained. "They were all around very humble people, but extremely determined and hard workers for sure.”

The staff also painted the picture for how both brothers could fit. Even with Jadyn’s process just beginning, he can already see the vision vividly.

"At Notre Dame, obviously the best and most experienced man plays,” he said. "If I go there, I will have to handle business on and off the field and put in the work day in and day out. There is no doubt I can see myself making huge plays for the Fighting Irish.”

A standout 2025 recruit, Robinson already boasts several notable offers to date. So far Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Southern and Alabama State are the schools that have offered the California standout so far.

The 5-9 athlete finished second on the 10-1 Long Beach Poly squad in receiving, just behind his older brother Jason. He hauled in 48 receptions for 574 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

