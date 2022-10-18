Jeremiyah Love Explains Why He Chose Notre Dame

Notre Dame received a massive commitment over the weekend when 2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love announced his commitment to the Irish live on the Irish Breakdown Podcast. It was a huge boost to an already excellent 2023 recruiting class for the staff.

Before the decision was made public, Love sat down with IB to discuss why Notre Dame was the ideal fit for him. Truthfully, the program checked all of the boxes for the St. Louis star.

It is truly the best of all worlds.

"I think it offered everything that I really wanted in a school, I think that it is a really good fit for me and my family," Love explained. "Shoot, Notre Dame really has everything that you could really look for in a school, has sports, has academics, great people, a great fan base. It just has everything you would really want out of a school and I think it is just a perfect fit for me and my family.”

The people behind the scenes are what has really sold Love on Notre Dame. From the fans to the coaches to the players, everyone behind the scenes is what has cemented it. Love really applauded the fan base as a huge reason for his attraction to the program.

"Every time that I have been up there, there have been a couple of people who have recognized me and just saying, 'What’s up JLove?'” he said with a smile. "They ask to take pictures and stuff. It’s been great.”

That was also the case during his commitment, as Irish fans cheered loudly when he made his pledge and many came up to him to congratulate on his decision, and asked to pose for pictures.

Notre Dame has had its obvious struggles lately but Love, like many other 2023 recruits, is excited for what the long term can bring. He understands that he is a part of the change that is coming to South Bend.

"It is a new era,” Love said. "Marcus Freeman, there is a lot of new, you have a new running back coach. There are going to be a lot of opportunities to show what Marcus Freeman and we all can do. I think it is just a good opportunity for both me and him.

I think he is going to turn out to be a very good head coach and shoot, the atmosphere at Notre Dame is great. It is one of the big reasons why I picked Notre Dame. I can’t wait to get up there.”

Obviously Love is super excited for what is to come for the Notre Dame program. He has fully bought into Coach Freeman’s vision. In the past, Love has talked often about Deland McCullough and his relationship with the “new running back coach.”

"Coach McCullough, me and him are a lot alike,” he said. "We speak the same football language. When he explains things to me, football stuff, it is really easy to pick up. We are kind of similar in our personalities too, real chill and we don’t really get mad at stuff or anything like that.

"Me and him are really similar and the whole coaching staff is really cool,” Love continued. "All of them seem like pretty good coaches. I just think that me and Coach McCullough can connect with our personalities and football wise, he is a really good coach. I haven’t even been there yet and I already know he is a really good coach.”

That relationship has been developed over his multiple visits to the campus. Sitting down with McCullough turned out to be a big difference maker for Love.

“On one of my visits, it was my official I think, we were just sitting down talking about football and it was natural just picking up stuff,” he said. “I just felt that connection.”

Of course, Love also had to mention Recruiting Coordinator Chad Bowden, who has been a consistency fixture for all the recruits in the 2023 and 2024 classes. He has clearly had his impact as well.

"Chad has been really big,” Love stated. "I like his personality. He is funny and he’s very energetic. I think he played a key role, he was one of my main contacts and he did a good job of selling Notre Dame to me. I think Chad did a very good job and he’s great.”

Although Love did enjoy the recruiting process overall, he is extremely happy to put everything to rest. Now he can concentrate on being a high school senior again.

"It feels great,” Love noted. "It has taken a lot of weight off of my shoulders so I can really focus now on my season, play ball and try to win another state championship. I feel great about this class. I think we are going to do something pretty special.”

For a while now, Love knew what the move was going to be. It was simply about checking all the boxes, and making sure that both him and his family were happy with the decision.

"I think I have always known that it was going to be Notre Dame,” Love said. "I have known that since the beginning of my football season. Notre Dame was always on the top of my mind and I think it just took me a little while to pull the trigger.

I think I was waiting for something that was going to wow me in choosing a school but that feeling never came,” he continued. “I don’t think that feeling was ever going to come so since I knew that Notre Dame had everything that I really wanted, I just said let me stop playing and get this thing rocking. Now I can focus on finishing my season.”

In the end, Notre Dame proved to answer every question for Love. He is a fantastic fit and both sides are lucky to have each other.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter