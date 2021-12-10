Notre Dame Lands Top Offensive Lineman Billy Schrauth

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment for its 2022 class with the announcement that Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has pledged to the Fighting Irish. Schrauth becomes the first player to commit to head coach Marcus Freeman.

Schrauth picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Wisconsin, and it brings to a close a roller coaster recruitment. The 6-5, 280-pound guard was considered a strong Notre Dame lean back in the winter and early spring, but over time things changed.

For a time it seemed the Irish had fallen well behind, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees never stopped pushing for Schrauth and eventually he was able to convince the talented blocker to jump into the Irish class and become the first commit to join the class after Freeman took over for former coach Brian Kelly.

The Wisconsin native joins an offensive line class that also has offensive tackles Ty Chan and Aamil Wagner, as well as interior prospects Joey Tanona and Ashton Craig. A talented guard, Schrauth also has the length and athleticism to play tackle at the next level, and he's an outstanding high school defensive tackle.

Schrauth is ranked as the nation's No. 124 overall player and the No. 3 guard in the country by Rivals. He also had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Stanford, Iowa, Northwestern, Arizona State and Mississippi State.

