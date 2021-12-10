Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Lands Top Offensive Lineman Billy Schrauth

    Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from talented 2022 offensive lineman Billy Schrauth
    Author:

    Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment for its 2022 class with the announcement that Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has pledged to the Fighting Irish. Schrauth becomes the first player to commit to head coach Marcus Freeman.

    Schrauth picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Wisconsin, and it brings to a close a roller coaster recruitment. The 6-5, 280-pound guard was considered a strong Notre Dame lean back in the winter and early spring, but over time things changed. 

    For a time it seemed the Irish had fallen well behind, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees never stopped pushing for Schrauth and eventually he was able to convince the talented blocker to jump into the Irish class and become the first commit to join the class after Freeman took over for former coach Brian Kelly.

    The Wisconsin native joins an offensive line class that also has offensive tackles Ty Chan and Aamil Wagner, as well as interior prospects Joey Tanona and Ashton Craig. A talented guard, Schrauth also has the length and athleticism to play tackle at the next level, and he's an outstanding high school defensive tackle.

    Schrauth is ranked as the nation's No. 124 overall player and the No. 3 guard in the country by Rivals. He also had offers from Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Stanford, Iowa, Northwestern, Arizona State and Mississippi State.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Billy Schrauth
    Recruiting

    Class Impact: OL Billy Schrauth Commits To Notre Dame

    24 seconds ago
    Billy Schrauth
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Lands Top Offensive Lineman Billy Schrauth

    31 seconds ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams Declare For The NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

    1 hour ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Kyle Hamilton Named A Walter Camp First Team All-American

    2 hours ago
    Jarrett Patterson
    Football

    Stay or Go: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Has Two Strong Options

    6 hours ago
    Jaylen Sneed
    Recruiting

    Q&A With Notre Dame Commit Jaylen Sneed

    8 hours ago
    CJ Williams 2
    Recruiting

    Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting For 2022 and 2023 Classes

    16 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Jack Coan Named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

    18 hours ago