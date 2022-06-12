Latest Recruiting Intel From Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame held its first big recruiting weekend of the summer this weekend, as several Notre Dame commits and some big time uncommitted prospects made their way to campus. Notre Dame needs to land several of those prospects if the Irish are going to finish with the top ranked class.

Irish Breakdown's recruiting staff has been working hard all weekend to get the latest intel, and we put it all on our premium message board. You won't want to miss it! You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

LATEST RECRUITING INTEL

We'll continue to add updates as we get them, so you'll want to continue checking back in.

As of right now we have updates on wide receiver/athlete Ronan Hanafin, cornerback Christian Gray, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Rico Flores and athlete Micah Tease. We also have an update on 2024 quarterback CJ Carr, who was on campus and met with several 2023 Notre Dame commits for the first time. We also have a quick update on Jason Moore, but we'll continue working to add more and more intel throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter