Luke Talich Excited To See Notre Dame Up Close

Notre Dame is set to host Boston College this weekend in the team’s last home game of the season. Surrounding that excitement, several standout recruits will be on campus from the 2023, 2024, 2025, 2025 and 2027 recruiting classes.

Among those standout performers, Cody (Wy.) High School 2023 athlete Luke Talich is set to make his first game day trip to South Bend, a place he has dreamed of visiting for some time. The Irish staff is targeting Talich as a preferred walk-on and is hoping to impress the Wyoming native on this trip. Both sides have been developing a relationship over the last few months.

“I went to an evaluation camp last summer at Notre Dame,” Talich said. “I have been blessed to have been offered a preferred walk-on spot for the Irish, and it was my dream school as a kid so it’s pretty special for me. I’m definitely most excited to see the game this weekend. It has been on my bucket list for a long time and I’m lucky enough to get to experience a game this weekend.”

This weekend will serve as a massive opportunity to experience everything that South Bend has to offer, and fulfill that dream for Talich. It has been a wild ride for him on the recruiting side of things and does best several notable offers. Just the fact that he is seriously considering the walk-on opportunity from Notre Dame is a testament to his opinion of the program.

“Recruiting has kind of been a roller coaster but it has been a very fun time in my life and I am forever thankful for the opportunities that have been given to me,” he explained. “I have been recruited by Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Wyoming. I am just grateful to all the coaches for taking the time to recruit me.”

Talich’s season just ended on the wrong note, ending with a 10-1 record but was very close to claiming a state championship. Still, he was a magnificent two-way star for Cody and really ended his career on a high note.

“The season was an overall success,” he said. “We lost in the championship, but we gave it all we had. I am honored to be a Bronc.”

Similarly to his program in Cody, Talich has certain criteria he needs for a perfect fit. The relationships and people around a prospective program is crucial for him.

“The culture and the people are probably the most important things I am looking for,” Talich said. “My hometown is a pretty special place that has an amazing community and culture built around it. So those are important to me!”

With the way Notre Dame is recruiting, it should be no surprise that they are attracting talented players like Talich. Potentially closing on him as a preferred walk-on would be a massive victory and this weekend could go a long way towards making it a reality.

Talich currently holds offers from Utah, Oregon State and Washington Stats among others. The 6-3, 185-pound athlete is considered to be a three-star according to 247Sports, currently pegged as the No. 180 safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter