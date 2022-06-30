Notre Dame Lands Elite Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah

Notre Dame landed a major commitment today as Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah pledged to the Irish. This is a huge pickup for Notre Dame both literally and figuratively.

The 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman is one of the nation's best offensive lineman. He is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player and No. 1 offensive lineman in the country according to On3. ESPN and 247Sports also both rank Jagusah as a Top 100 player. He also grades out as a Top 100 prospect with a five-star upside grade on the Irish Breakdown board.

Notre Dame recruited Jagusah going back to before line coach Harry Hiestand arrived, but it was Hiestand's return that made the Irish extremely hard to beat in this recruitment. Jagusah is well aware of Hiestand's reputation developing top lineman, and lines. Even during his his official visit in June, Hiestand was helping Jagusah improve his game.

“Coach Hiestand was showing me some things I can improve upon about my technique and footwork, and once he showed me one thing, I had tons of questions for each piece of advice," Jagusah told Irish Breakdown following his official visit. "Now, I’m looking forward to going back and applying the things he showed me to become a better player.”

Jagusah is the fifth offensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class. He joins Elijah Paige, Sullivan Absher, Sam Pendleton and Joe Otting.

The Alleman standout earned offers from Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, Minnesota, Kansas State, Oregon State, Iowa State, Illinois and Vanderbilt.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter