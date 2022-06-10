Notre Dame Is Ready For Crucial Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame is ready for its first big official visit weekend for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and the Irish will host many of the nation's best players. The Irish program absolutely needs to have massive success this weekend. Simply put, Notre Dame holding onto an elite class requires it to hit a number of home runs this weekend.

Let's take a look at who will be on campus this weekend and where things stand.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

The Irish will have at least six 2023 commits on campus this weekend and a 2024 commit. Running back Jayden Limar, tight end Cooper Flanagan, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and Sam Pendleton, defensive lineman Devan Houstan and safety Adon Shuler are all headed to campus this weekend. Quarterback CJ Carr is the 2024 commit that will be on campus this weekend.

Continuing to make them feel comfortable in the class is key, but they are also on campus to help convince the uncommitted players to join them on campus.

ELITE DEFENSIVE GROUP ON CAMPUS

Notre Dame is hosting four truly outstanding defensive players the next couple of days, and the Irish have a chance to close out on at least one or two of those players with a strong visit this weekend.

Jason Moore, Defensive Line - The 6-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is one of the most important remaining uncommitted players in the class. Landing Moore is the final piece that Notre Dame wants and needs to build a truly elite defensive line haul. Moore hasn't been on campus since the fall and likely won't be back again before making a decision, so answering all his questions, building a bond with Al Washington and Marcus Freeman, and showing him their vision for how he fits in the Al Golden defense are vitally important for the nation's No. 46 overall player (On3 Consensus). Notre Dame has been in a good place with Moore for some time, but if the staff can't close things out this weekend it could get very interesting and Moore could then decide to carry his recruitment into the fall.

Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker - Ausberry is one of my favorite prospects in this class for a number of reasons. The Baton Rouge native is making his third visit to the Notre Dame campus, and while the Irish are in good position heading into this visit, they need to knock his official out of the park if they want to convince him to make the final decision. Continuing to connect with Golden is very important, of course, but this visit is also about making Ausberry feel comfortable about leaving the South. That will be the true final step for the Irish. If Notre Dame can check all the boxes this weekend they'll have a chance to land the nation's No. 32 overall player (ESPN). If the Irish can't make Ausberry see how well he could transition to South Bend it will be tough to close it out when all things are said and done.

Christian Gray, Cornerback - Gray's recruitment with Notre Dame has been a bit of a roller coaster. Early on the Irish were considered the leader, but over time both LSU and Ohio State shot way up his list. Notre Dame was then put in position where they had to battle back if the staff wanted to have a chance to stay in the game. Notre Dame has done that in recent weeks and Irish Breakdown now believes Notre Dame is his leader heading into this visit. While that is our belief, there is no question that this weekend's visit will either seal the deal or create enough doubt for LSU, Ohio State or USC to pull of the upset when he makes a decision on July 4. Gray is ranked as the nation's No. 78 overall player according to the On3 consensus rankings.

Caleb Downs, Safety - Downs is making his fourth trip to Notre Dame, and you simply do not make that many trips if you don't have real interest in a program. There is no doubt that Downs likes Notre Dame, and this is the last chance for the Irish staff to finally overcome the lead that Alabama and Georgia have at this point in his recruitment. At this point I just don't know what else Notre Dame can do to pull ahead, but the staff will give it their best shot this weekend.

TWO-WAY STANDOUTS

Notre Dame is hosting two of the most versatile players in the country this weekend. The Irish need to close out one and hopefully stall the momentum that a rival is currently having with the other.

Ronan Hanafin, Wide Receiver - Hanafin is one of the most underrated players in the country, and this is one of the most important visitors on campus. Notre Dame absolutely needs to add to the wide receiver haul in a big way, and it needs Hanafin to jump on board and join standout Braylon James in the class. A two-way standout that Alabama is recruiting to play defense, Hanafin would be open to playing defense, but he wants to play offense and the Irish staff wants him on offense. This weekend is about Rees and Chansi Stuckey letting Hanafin know just how important he is to them, how much they want him in the class and then convincing him it's time to jump on board. Hanafin really likes Clemson and he still might visit Alabama and Boston College, but Notre Dame needs to close this one out as soon as possible.

Micah Tease, Cornerback/Wide Receiver - I'm very curious to hear about the conversations that Tease has with the Notre Dame staff this weekend. Right now I believe USC is the program trending the most with Tease due to their push for him to be on offense. Although I think he's a better defensive player, at least upside wise, he wants a shot on offense. Notre Dame is willing to do that, but can they convince him he'll get a legitimate shot on offense? That's the key. If Notre Dame cannot I don't see them ultimately landing him, but if Tease comes away believing he'll get a legitimate shot on offense the Irish could very well have a chance.

ELITE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN ON CAMPUS

Notre Dame already has three offensive line commits in the class, and a fourth could be on board very soon. The Irish want at least five blockers in this class, and the best player remaining on the board will be on campus this weekend.

Monroe Freeling, Offensive Tackle - Freeling is making his third trip to Notre Dame since the new staff took over, but this one is without question the most important. Notre Dame has been in a very good position with Freeling for some time, but the class is starting to fill up and the elite left tackle seems adamant about taking his recruitment into the fall. Notre Dame has three blockers committed, a fourth lineman could join the class soon, and right now five is the more realistic number. Notre Dame will work hard to try and convince Freeling to speed things up and join the class, but that could be a tough task. Having Absher and Pendleton on campus with him won't hurt, but convincing Freeling to jump into the class is on Rees and Harry Hiestand being able to show him this is the move, and timing is important.

ONE SHOT WITH FLORES

Notre Dame hosts wide receiver Rico Flores this weekend, and things are interesting with him at this point. This will be his first trip on campus.

Rico Flores, Wide Receiver - This is an interesting recruitment. Notre Dame sources are confident that they can land Flores, but recent events with Ohio State could shake things up in a big way. Ohio State has been the school Flores seems most locked in on, but until recently it didn't seem as though he was a take for the Buckeyes. With Carnell Tate trending towards Tennessee and Alabama making a move on Brandon Iniss, the Buckeyes could now have room for Flores. His visit this weekend is vitally important for Notre Dame, because they have to find a message that convinces him to pick the Irish, which could be hard if Ohio State turns up the heat when he visits Columbus (June 24-26).

