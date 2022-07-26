Notre Dame Ready For Another Massive Recruiting Event

Notre Dame had a great deal of success with its early summer recruiting events, which fueled the Irish jumping out to having the No. 1 ranked classes in both the 2023 and 2024 class. With the dead period over the Irish are poised to host another huge recruiting event today, with some very important 2023 and 2024 recruits trekking to campus.

If Notre Dame is going to maintain the top class in 2023 and land a 2024 class just as good - if not better - the Irish need to have today go extremely well. Let's take a look at who is set to be on campus.

CRUCIAL 2023 RECRUITS ON CAMPUS

All eyes will be on Dripping Springs (Texas) High School signal caller Austin Novosad as he makes his first visit to campus. The Baylor commit has been viewed as a flip candidate for several big time programs, including the Irish, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The 6-3, 185-pound passer is rated as the No. 89 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the class according to 247Sports.

The Texas native is a talented quarterback who could continue to add to the Texas pipeline this cycle. He would also give the Irish a potential impact signal caller to the class. Novosad is very familiar with both Braylon James and Jaden Greathouse, both Notre Dame commits. We will know what Novosad’s interest level is following this upcoming visit.

Notre Dame has quickly made moves with Novosad, but if the Irish are going to pull off this upset this visit needs to go extremely well.*-

Notre Dame fans should continue to get familiar with Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich. Since offering the 5-11, 185-pound athlete, the Irish have positioned themselves as the team to beat for the Ohio native. Rated as a four-star by 247Sports, Minich is a solid all around athlete who does a little bit of everything for Lakota West. Notre Dame is pushing to get a third safety in the class and Minich looks like he is the player the staff is hoping for.

LOADED GROUP OF 2024 PROSPECTS

The biggest prospect to visit this weekend - literally - is Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius defensive tackle Justin Scott, who is rated as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 interior defensive lineman on the On3 ranking. Rivals also has him pegged extremely high, rating as the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 interior defensive lineman on their ranking.

The 6-5, 310-pound defender is a massive man in the middle with some big time upside. Notre Dame was an offer that he was anxious to receive. This visit could be a huge boost of momentum for Al Washington to continue their surge in defensive line recruiting.

As soon as Notre Dame extended an offer to Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side athlete Brauntae Johnson, the Irish quickly became the team to beat for the in-state star. Listed as the No. 34 overall player and No. 5 wide receiver in the class according to 247Sports, Notre Dame actually prefers Johnson on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-3, 170-pounder is a dynamic athlete who has all the upside in the world at safety. His combination of length and explosiveness is a pretty rare combination.

This will be Johnson's second visit to campus this summer.

The rare double legacy, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic wide receiver Emmett Mosley is set to visit the campus where both his mother (soccer) and father (father) were standout athletes while they attended Notre Dame. The 6-0, 175-pound pass catcher is a high upside talent who missed his sophomore year while recovering from an injury as a part of the Servite program.

Equally quick as he is explosive, Mosley has the type of athletic profile that could be moved all over the formation. He is the definition of a can’t miss prospect in the 2024 class. Even after missing his sophomore campaign, Mosley is still rated as the No. 120 overall player and No. 19 athlete in the class, which is way too low for this talented two-way athlete.

Notre Dame is hosting another in-state standout, as sources have indicated that New Haven (Ind.) High School wide receiver Mylan Graham will be on campus. Graham was outstanding at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp in June, which earned him an offer. Graham is an explosive wide receiver that will bring home run skills to whatever college he chooses.

Graham is starting to get more respect from the services, as both Rivals and ESPN have ranked him as a four-star, but 247Sports and On3 have yet to rank him. Graham's film and recent offers from the Irish, Alabama and Ohio State show a Top 100 caliber talent.

Despite Long Beach (Calif.) Poly pass catcher Jason Robinson being committed to USC currently, the California standout has continued to reiterate that he intends to go through the full process and keep an open mind. The 5-10, 170-pound playmaker is another notable pass catcher who will be on campus. Robinson is currently rated as the No. 180 overall player and the No. 32 wide receiver in the class.

He brings a jitterbug style that is tough to counteract after the catch. The California native has continued to speak nothing but high praise for the Notre Dame program and getting him on campus is a massive win early in this one.

Malvern (Pa.) Prep offensive tackle Peter Jones is a player that has been linked to the Irish for some time now. The 6-6, 295-pounder brings an outstanding blend of foot quickness and physicality to the position, potentially bringing some substantial upside to the Notre Dame staff. He is currently ranked as the No. 98 overall player and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Jones has been adamant that he intends to let the process play out and not make any decisions until after his junior season. Still, it’s hard not to feel encouraged by Notre Dame’s early standing with the Pennsylvania standout.

Notre Dame is hosting another talented offensive lineman, with New Palestine (Ind.) High School standout Ian Moore set to visit again. Moore doesn't currently have an offer but he's clearly on Notre Dame's radar. If Notre Dame does offer Moore the Irish will be hard to beat.

Moore is ranked as the nation's No. 81 overall player according to Rivals and is ranked as the No. 89 overall player by 247Sports.

COMMITTED PLAYERS RETURN

Whether it is the 2023 or 2024 recruiting classes, the committed players have done an outstanding job making their presence felt at these recruiting events. This week’s barbecue is no different. As of now, all of the five current commits in the class are expected to attend on Tuesday.

That should be no surprise for Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr, who has quickly become the dynamic recruiter you would expect from a five-star signal caller. This will be Carr’s third trip back to South Bend since he chose the Irish. You have to love Notre Dame’s chances to continue this momentum in 2024 just with the 6-3, 180-pound passer’s presence alone.

Following Carr’s commitment, the Irish staff was quickly able to close on Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams and Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen. Both of the talented pass catchers had developed a great relationship with Carr during their performances at the Irish Invasion.

The 6-2, 185-pound Williams is currently pegged as the No. 83 overall player and No. 13 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle according to the On3 consensus ranking. He brings a lot of similar qualities that have quickly turned Lorenzo Styles into a fan favorite among Irish faithful.

Notre Dame holds as much claim to the “Tight End U” conversation as any school in the country and locking down talent like Larsen is a big reason why. The 6-3, 215-pound athlete is your modern flex tight end who is an absolute mismatch working against both linebackers and safeties. Larsen is currently viewed as the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class according to 247Sports. His game is reminiscent of current Irish tight end Cane Berrong.

The first commit in the 2024 class, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain is an intriguing big end prospect at 6-4 and 240 pounds with plenty of room to grow. Davis-Swain currently sits as the No. 29 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the class according to Rivals. He is the type of player who could also eventually grow into a three technique and bring a whole lot of alignment versatility for a defense. This was a massive early victory out of the state of Michigan.

Princeton (N.J.) Hun School defensive lineman Owen Wafle quickly joined the 2024 defensive line haul following the Davis-Swain commitment. The 6-3, 270-pound defender is currently viewed as the No. 218 overall player and No. 18 defensive lineman in the class on the 247Sports ranking. Wafle is an imposing presence on the defensive line who brings an impressive blend of first step quickness and brute strength. He is the ideal nose guard in the Notre Dame attack style defense but also has the ability to play at a couple of different positions for the team.

OTHER NOTABLE VISITORS

*** Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy defensive end Marquis Lightfoot

*** Hicksville (N.Y.) Holy Trinity Diocesan safety Josiah Brown

*** Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic linebacker Anthony Speca

*** Austintown (Ohio) Fitch defensive end Brian Robinson

