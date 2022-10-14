Notre Dame Ready To Host Some Important Recruits Against Stanford

For the first time this season, Notre Dame enters a game with a winning record after defeating BYU 28-20 in last weekend’s Shamrock Series game. In this matchup with Stanford, the Irish have an opportunity to really get their season trending in a great direction after a tough early start.

Taking in the game, Notre Dame is expecting yet another exciting weekend in recruiting. There is a very talented group of 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruits who will be on campus. As has been the case all season, you can also expect several committed players to be back for the game as well.

It has a chance to be a massive weekend for Notre Dame, not only with the game outcome, but with their continued surge on the recruiting trail.

NOTRE DAME TARGETS

The Irish staff is expecting more than 20 recruits to be on campus for the game against Stanford. Notre Dame’s standing with several uncommitted targets will be interesting to follow along with this weekend.

Depending on how things go, they could really make waves during this particular visit.

As the Irish Breakdown staff has been adamant about for some time now, things have been in great standing with St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love. Notre Dame has been the leader in this one for the last couple of months and they are looking to close this one out.

Love making the trip back for the game is massive for the Irish staff. This particular recruitment has been expected to finish up soon and this could be the final step for Notre Dame.

Things have been trending well and quickly with Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman since Notre Dame offered him at the end of September. What position would Hillman play at the next level? It might be easier to ask what positions he couldn’t play.

Hillman’s offer list has been ballooning recently but Notre Dame feels solidly about their chances. This visit could be a massive momentum boost to their push for the Virginia star.

Notre Dame has been making waves in St. Louis recently, and that looks to continue moving forward. For the third time in a calendar year, St. Louis (Mo.) University 2024 wide receiver Ryan Wingo is set to make the trip back to South Bend.

Wingo is a dynamic pass catcher who is rated by some as the top wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class. It would be a massive victory but Notre Dame is making waves with Wingo so far. That momentum will need to continue this weekend.

The teammate of the top remaining offensive target on the board, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is a dynamic playmaker in his own right. So far this season, McClellan has been playing high level football and the staff is taking notice.

Getting him back on campus with Love is big for the staff. They have been sitting in a good spot with McClellan but that could take a massive step with a great visit.

It will be interesting to monitor with Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek on campus this weekend. Terek is currently committed to the University of Wisconsin but clearly there is some interest with him making the visit for the Stanford game.

Notre Dame is doing their homework on Terek. It’s not a certainty that they will make much of a push but it is worth keeping an eye on.

The son of former Notre Dame legend Bryant Young, Charlotte (NC) Christian 2024 defensive end Bryce Young is set to make the trip to South Bend this weekend. Young is a high upside defensive end who is still growing into his body.

Notre Dame is monitoring Young closely as he continues to blossom. There are a lot of tools to work with.

The Irish staff has made it an absolute priority to get into the state of Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle and they look to continue that I. 2024. They are receiving a big visit from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy 2024 linebacker Payton Pierce.

Pierce is an incredibly gifted linebacker who the staff would love to make waves with. This staff could be huge for their momentum with the Texas standout.

2024 RB Titus Cram - Bondurant (Iowa) Farrar

2024 TE Tysen Smith - Bloomington (Ind.) South

2024 OL Andrew Dennis - Mt. Pleasant (Mich.) High School

2024 OL Marc Nave - Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic

2024 DE Peter Pesansky - Tampa Bay (Fla.) Jesuit

2024 LB Markus Boswell - Austin (Texas) Lake Travis

2024 CB Jeremiah Lowe - Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

2025 ATH Jovan Clark - Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

For the billionth time this season, 2023 linebacker commit Drayk Bowen will be making the trip back to South Bend for a huge recruiting weekend. As will be 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr.

The future of Notre Dame football will be well represented. Their presence will be massive to make waves with a variety of talented recruits set to be on campus.

2024 QB CJ Carr - Saline (Mich.) High School

2023 WR Dylan Edwards - Derby (Kan.) High School

2023 TE Henry Garrity - Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice (Walk On)

2023 LB Drayk Bowen - Andrean (Ind.) High School

2023 CB Christian Gray - St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit

2023 S Ben Minich - West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West

2023 K Marcello Diomede - Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West (Walk On)

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter