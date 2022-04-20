Notre Dame Back To No. 1 After Braylon James Commitment

Notre Dame's fall from the No. 1 spot didn't last long as the Fighting Irish are back on top after picking up a commitment from standout wide receiver Braylon James.

Notre Dame had been in the No. 1 for months, but the weekend de-commitment from four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett allowed Texas Tech to pass the Irish due to numbers. The Red Raiders have 15 commitments in their quality early class, and that was enough to surpass Notre Dame after it lost Rhett.

After James committed Notre Dame jumped back up to No. 1 on the Rivals class rankings and the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Irish now have nine commitments in the 2023 class, and the class is made up of one five-star commit and eight four-star commits. Notre Dame is significantly higher than Ohio State on the Rivals (1368 points to 1086 points) and the 247Sports composite (197.30 points to 178.99 points) despite the two teams both having nine commitments.

Notre Dame is also significantly ahead of Georgia on both rankings despite the Bulldogs have eight committed players in the class.

The Irish staff is off to its best start of the modern recruiting rankings era. Notre Dame has not had this many high level recruits this early in the game since Rivals really kicked off the modern rankings era back in 2002.

All nine of Notre Dame's 2023 commits are ranked among the Top 250 players in the country according to Rivals, and five are ranked in the Top 100. Among that group, three (Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Drayk Bowen) are ranked as Top 50 recruits by Rivals.

Notre Dame also has five commits ranked in the Top 100 of the 247Sports composite rankings.

