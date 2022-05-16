Skip to main content

Top 2024 Defensive Lineman Owen Wafle Ready To Make His Commitment

One of the top defensive line targets on the board for Notre Dame in 2024 is ready to make his commitment known

One of the top defensive line targets on the board for Notre Dame in the 2024 class is Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School standout defensive tackle Owen Wafle, and he is ready to make his decision known.

Wafle is set to make a public commitment today at 3:00 PM ET. Irish Breakdown will go live on our YouTube Channel at that time to break down his decision and talk about what it means for Notre Dame.

According to the CBS Sports release the New Jersey defender will choose between Notre Dame, Michigan State, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Rutgers. 

Wafle made his first visit to Notre Dame in November when he trekked to campus to watch the Irish take on Georgia Tech. He visited again in late March, and it was then the Irish became a major player for him.

The Hun standout also visited Penn State in April, but apparently the Nittany Lions didn't make his final list.

Wafle is a 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman that projects as an interior defender at the next level. He is ranked as the nation's No. 175 overall player and the No. 14 edge player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. 

Wafle has offers from his finalists as well as offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Notre Dame has all the momentum heading into this decision.

