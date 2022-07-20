In-State Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Set For Notre Dame Visit

New Palestine (Ind.) High School 2024 offensive lineman Ian Moore confirmed with the Irish Breakdown staff that he will be in attendance for the Notre Dame recruiting event on July 26. This marks a big visit for both Notre Dame and Moore, who have been keeping close tabs to date.

Although Moore currently doesn’t boast an offer from the Irish, he is extremely hopeful that changes during the trip to campus. If Notre Dame identifies him as an ideal fit, there is certainly interest from Moore’s side. He is also a high caliber football player who brings an impressive resume, with high marks from various platforms.

“(The conversations) have been pretty great,” Moore said. “I talk to Coach (Brian) Mason every now and then and it’s nice to talk to him.”

The allure of Notre Dame is strong. While Moore is waiting for that offer, his admiration for the program has always been there.

“Notre Dame’s reputation speaks for itself,” Moore explained. “Being from Indiana, everyone knows everything that the program brings. The entire country knows that. It’s a special place.”

As you can imagine, the Indiana native is anxious to make the trip over to South Bend in a couple weeks. When asked about his excitement level, Moore did not hold back.

“Excited would be an understatement,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to this for some time.”

Moore is well liked from a recruiting rankings perspective early on by virtually every major recruiting platform. He is currently viewed as the No. 81 overall player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman according to Rivals. 247Sports sees him similarly, ranking him as the No. 89 player in the 2024 recruiting class.

Each service has him also pegged as the No. 2 player in the state of Indiana behind fellow Notre Dame target Brauntae Johnson.

The staff has made sure to keep a close eye on Moore, and has maintained communication with him throughout. Moore has been very complimentary of the staff thus far.

The 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman has an impressive offer list that continued to expand exponentially. Some of his notable offers include Ohio State, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, North Carolina, Purdue, Missouri, Minnesota, West Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, Iowa State, Indiana, and Duke among others.

