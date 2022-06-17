Standout Tight End Jack Larsen Sets Commitment Date

Standout 2024 tight end Jack Larsen will be making a commitment in the very near future

One of the top players in the 2024 class is ready to wind things down, as Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic standout tight end Jack Larsen announced he would be making his commitment soon.

Larsen will make his college commitment known on June 24th at 4:00 PM. The 6-3, 215-pound tight end will decide between Notre Dame, Clemson, Michigan, North Carolina and NC State

The Charlotte Catholic standout is ranked as the nation's No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class. He was a recent standout at Notre Dame's Irish Invasion Camp, but Larsen was already a must-get target for the Irish prior to his success at the Notre Dame camp. At that event Larsen continued building a strong connection with 2024 five-star quarterback CJ Carr, who committed to the Irish four days after the Irish Invasion.

Notre Dame offered Larsen back in March and he's built a strong bond with the Irish staff ever since.

“Notre Dame has done an amazing job recruiting him," Charlotte Catholic head coach Mike Brodowicz. “They’ve really made him feel like something special is going to happen there under Marcus Freeman. He loves the way they compete in practice and that stood out to him because he’s competitive with a work ethic that’s second to none.”

Larsen already has a very impressive offer list, earning a scholarship from Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Arkansas, South Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke.

Notre Dame already has 2024 commitments from Carr, defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain and defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

