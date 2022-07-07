All Five Notre Dame 2024 Commits Earn A Spot In First ESPN300 Rankings

ESPN released its first Top 300 ranking for the 2024 class and all five Notre Dame commits earned a spot in the rankings

ESPN released its first rankings for the 2024 class and all five commits in Notre Dame's top-ranked haul found themselves in the rankings.

Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr was the highest ranked Notre Dame commit, checking in at No. 18 overall. Carr also ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class. Carr passed for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore for Saline. He is now ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 overall player on the 247Sports composite list.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain checked in next as the No. 114 overall player in the nation. Davis-Swain ranks as the nation's No. 46 overall player on the On3 consensus rankings.

Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen comes next, ranking as the No. 132 overall player in the nation in the new ESPN rankings. Larsen is ranked by the network as the No. 4 tight end in the class.

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams is ranked as the No. 162 overall player in the land and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois by ESPN. Williams is the No. 83 overall player in the country and No. 2 player in Illinois on the On3 consensus rankings.

Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School defensive lineman Owen Wafle rounds things out as the No. 219 overall player and the No. 5 player in the state of New Jersey. ESPN ranked Wafle as a defensive end but he projects inside for the Irish.

A look at the rankings for some of Notre Dame's other 2024 targets:

No. 5 - CB Jaylen Mbakwe

No. 10 - S Mike Matthews

No. 15 - WR Micah Hudson

No. 19 - DE Elijah Rushing

No. 20 - LB Sammy Brown

No. 23 - WR Ryan Wingo

No. 27 - CB Bryce West

No. 29 - S Zaquan Patterson

No. 34 - DT Justin Scott

No. 36 - CB Kobe Black

No. 42 - DE Jacob Smith

No. 48 - S Peyton Woodyard

No. 63 - LB Aaron Chiles

No. 64 - DT Nigel Smith

No. 68 - DT Jerod Smith

No. 70 - OL Guerby Lambert

No. 74 - WR Ryan Pellum

No. 76 - OL Josiah Thompson

No. 82 - CB Dakoda Fields

No. 97 - ATH Aaron Butler (USC Commit)

No. 99 - WR Tyseer Denmark

No. 104 - LB Garrett Stover

No. 106 - WR Bredell Richardson

No. 111 - LB Kris Jones

No. 115 - CB Aaron Scott

No. 117 - S Ricardo Jones

No. 143 - LB Kyngstonn Villamu-Asa

No. 144 - ATH Emmett Mosley

No. 146 - ATH Brauntae Johnson

No. 149 - CB Kaleb Beasley

No. 155 - WR Mylan Graham

No. 157 - RB Corey Smith

No. 165 - OLB Jayshawn Ross

No. 171 - CB Braydon Lee

No. 174 - WR Nick Marsh

No. 177 - CB Omillio Agard

No. 185 - OL Ian Moore

No. 189 - S Vaboue Toure

No. 202 - OL Peter Jones

No. 209 - RB Davion Gause

No. 231 - S Marquis Gallegos

No. 241 - WR Jeremiah McClellan

No. 280 - OL Kyle Altuner

No. 284 - RB Aneyas Williams

No. 288 - CB Eli Bowen

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter