All Five Notre Dame 2024 Commits Earn A Spot In First ESPN300 Rankings
ESPN released its first rankings for the 2024 class and all five commits in Notre Dame's top-ranked haul found themselves in the rankings.
Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr was the highest ranked Notre Dame commit, checking in at No. 18 overall. Carr also ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class. Carr passed for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore for Saline. He is now ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 overall player on the 247Sports composite list.
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain checked in next as the No. 114 overall player in the nation. Davis-Swain ranks as the nation's No. 46 overall player on the On3 consensus rankings.
Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen comes next, ranking as the No. 132 overall player in the nation in the new ESPN rankings. Larsen is ranked by the network as the No. 4 tight end in the class.
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams is ranked as the No. 162 overall player in the land and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois by ESPN. Williams is the No. 83 overall player in the country and No. 2 player in Illinois on the On3 consensus rankings.
Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School defensive lineman Owen Wafle rounds things out as the No. 219 overall player and the No. 5 player in the state of New Jersey. ESPN ranked Wafle as a defensive end but he projects inside for the Irish.
A look at the rankings for some of Notre Dame's other 2024 targets:
No. 5 - CB Jaylen Mbakwe
No. 10 - S Mike Matthews
No. 15 - WR Micah Hudson
No. 19 - DE Elijah Rushing
No. 20 - LB Sammy Brown
No. 23 - WR Ryan Wingo
No. 27 - CB Bryce West
No. 29 - S Zaquan Patterson
No. 34 - DT Justin Scott
No. 36 - CB Kobe Black
No. 42 - DE Jacob Smith
No. 48 - S Peyton Woodyard
No. 63 - LB Aaron Chiles
No. 64 - DT Nigel Smith
No. 68 - DT Jerod Smith
No. 70 - OL Guerby Lambert
No. 74 - WR Ryan Pellum
No. 76 - OL Josiah Thompson
No. 82 - CB Dakoda Fields
No. 97 - ATH Aaron Butler (USC Commit)
No. 99 - WR Tyseer Denmark
No. 104 - LB Garrett Stover
No. 106 - WR Bredell Richardson
No. 111 - LB Kris Jones
No. 115 - CB Aaron Scott
No. 117 - S Ricardo Jones
No. 143 - LB Kyngstonn Villamu-Asa
No. 144 - ATH Emmett Mosley
No. 146 - ATH Brauntae Johnson
No. 149 - CB Kaleb Beasley
No. 155 - WR Mylan Graham
No. 157 - RB Corey Smith
No. 165 - OLB Jayshawn Ross
No. 171 - CB Braydon Lee
No. 174 - WR Nick Marsh
No. 177 - CB Omillio Agard
No. 185 - OL Ian Moore
No. 189 - S Vaboue Toure
No. 202 - OL Peter Jones
No. 209 - RB Davion Gause
No. 231 - S Marquis Gallegos
No. 241 - WR Jeremiah McClellan
No. 280 - OL Kyle Altuner
No. 284 - RB Aneyas Williams
No. 288 - CB Eli Bowen
