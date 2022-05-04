Commitment Preview: Offensive Lineman Austin Siereveld Set To Announce Decision

One of the top Midwest offensive lineman is set to make his college decision, as Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East big man Austin Siereveld is announcing a commitment this afternoon at 3:15 PM ET.

The 6-5, 315-pound blocker is set to choose between Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame. Siereveld is the nation's No. 140 overall player in the country according to On3 and No. 244 overall by Rivals.

Let's take a look at his three finalist.

OHIO STATE - The in-state Buckeyes have long been considered the favorite for Siereveld, who has visited campus five times in the last year. Ohio State was able to overcome a coaching change from Greg Studrawa to Justin Frye. Once Frye got settled into the board it was clear the Buckeyes would continue having interest in Siereveld. That intensified in recent weeks, and his most recent trip was for Ohio State's spring game, and the Buckeyes came out of that in a good position. Heading into this decision all the momentum appears to be in favor of Ohio State.

NOTRE DAME - Siereveld also made four trips to Notre Dame, including two in the month of April. Ohio State was the clear leader going into that first visit of the month, but things went very well for the Irish coming out of the trip. Notre Dame closed the gap on Ohio State all month, and he made the trip to South Bend for the Blue-Gold Game. Something changed coming out of that visit and the Irish staff appeared ready to move onto targets that were more tackle oriented in their style of play (Elijah Paige), whereas Siereveld is more of an interior. The pickup of Sam Pendleton also seems to have played a role in Notre Dame not making as hard of a push for Siereveld heading into his final stretch.



ALABAMA - The Crimson Tide were the third finalist for Siereveld, who made two trips to Tuscaloosa. With his top-notch size (6-5, 315) and physicality he is a good fit for what Alabama looks for at the guard position. I would contend Siereveld's lack of top-notch quickness fits both the Alabama and Ohio State offenses, which aren't as zone oriented as Notre Dame's.

Siereveld's decision will be carried on CBSSports. At that time we'll learn of his decision, but right now the Buckeyes seem to be the team to beat.

