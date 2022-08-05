Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment last night when Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry pledged to the Fighting Irish. Landing Ausberry put Notre Dame back on top of the recruiting rankings.

Notre Dame was already the top ranked class according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. With Ausberry in the class the Fighting Irish also jump back up to No. 1 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Diving into the rankings a bit deeper shows just how impressive Notre Dame is.

Notre Dame is 200 points ahead of No. 2 Alabama in the Rivals rankings, and the Irish also have a higher per play average, with its 4.0 per player ranking besting Alabama's 3.83. For perspective, Notre Dame is further ahead of Alabama than the Crimson Tide are ahead of No. 5 Georgia. All 21 of Notre Dame's 2023 commits are four-star recruits according to Rivals.

Seven of Notre Dame's commits are Top 100 players according to Rivals and 16 of their commits are ranked in the Rivals250.

It's a similar story with 247Sports. Their rankings have Notre Dame 7.5 points ahead of No. 2 Georgia. That means Notre Dame's gap over the Bulldogs is greater than Georgia's gap over No. 5 Texas.

Six of Notre Dame's commits are ranked in the Top 100 and 18 of the Irish commits are ranked in the Top 247.

ESPN has had Notre Dame atop the rankings for some time, and landing Ausberry means the Irish added the No. 38 overall player to the class, which clearly grows their lead.

Notre Dame has more Top 100 commits (8) and more Top 300 commits (15) than any other program. Alabama is behind the Irish with seven, Texas has six, Oklahoma and Ohio State have five apiece and Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M have four.

Notre Dame defensive end commit Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen are consensus Top 100 recruits. Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is a Top 100 recruit by three of the four services while linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Christian Gray, cornerback Micah Bell, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, wide receiver Braylon James, defensive end Boubacar Traore and now Ausberry are all Top 100 players by at least two services. Defensive end Brenan Vernon and offensive lineman Sullivan Absher are Top 100 recruits by one service.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter