Safety Ben Minich Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame continues building on its top ranked class, this time landing Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West standout safety Ben Minich. The 6-0, 185-pound safety gives the Irish another athletic safety in its 2023 class.

Minich picked Notre Dame over Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Stanford and Kentucky. Notre Dame didn't offer Minich a scholarship until after he attended a summer evaluation camp, and the Ohio native impressed the Irish coaches with that performance.

Once Notre Dame got involved with Minich the Irish became the team to beat. Things moved quickly and he took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame in late July, which wrapped up his recruitment.

The Lakota West standout racked up 45 tackles and two interceptions as a junior for the Firebirds, and he hauled in 15 passes for 260 yards and five scores on offense.

His strong summer performance included running a 10.77 and several sub 11.00 times in the 100-meter dash. It is a reason he was bumped up to a four-star recruit and the No. 6 player in Ohio by 247Sports.

Minich joins an already outstanding secondary that includes safeties Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler, and cornerbacks Micah Bell and Christian Gray. After not signing a safety in the 2022 class getting to three safeties was a goal for the Irish staff.

Minich is the second player from the state of Ohio to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, joining Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, who committed to the Fighting Irish over a year ago.

He earned offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter