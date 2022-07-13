Breaking Down 2023 Notre Dame Quarterback Austin Novosad

Notre Dame recently offered Dripping Springs (Texas) High School standout quarterback Austin Novosad. The Irish are making a run at the Baylor commit in hopes of getting him on campus for a visit.

The Irish Breakdown team was joined by John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to break down Novosad's game. We go in the film room to look at what makes Novosad such a top target and effective quarterback.

The 6-3, 190-pound quarterback passed for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns as a junior while leading the Tigers to a 10-1 record. The Dripping Springs star passed for 2,673 yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions in only eight games during his sophomore season while completing 65.7% of his throws.

Here's a quick written analysis of Novosad.

"Novosad is a tall and lanky quarterback with a nice frame. The first thing I noticed on film is that Novosad throws a really nice deep ball. He can throw it far, but more importantly he shows impressive touch and accuracy throwing the ball down the field, something Notre Dame needs more of in its offense. Novosad doesn't have a cannon, but he has a clean release, he gets good zip on the ball, his accuracy stands out and he's a gutsy quarterback that isn't afraid to put the ball into tight spots. As he fills out his arm will get stronger, and once that happens his game will really take off.

"When watching film of Novosad it's obvious he has a good feel for the game. You can see him working through progressions quickly with his eyes and feet and he shows good timing as a passer. When he moves or faces pressure he keeps his eyes downfield on his read, which allows him to make throws with defenders in his face.

"Novosad is a pocket passer, but he stays light on his feet and if the defense bails or leaves an opening he's athletic enough to avoid pressure and then take off to move the chains. He also throws the ball accurately and with good zip when he's on the run."

