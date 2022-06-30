Breaking down how the commitment of Cam Williams impacts the Notre Dame 2024 class and the Irish depth chart

Notre Dame added another important players to its 2024 class by landing a commitment from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams. Notre Dame beat out Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Cincinnati for the talented pass catcher.

Let's take a look at Williams' impact on the class and the depth chart:

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Williams is the fifth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class and he's the third offensive player to pledge to the Irish. Williams joins five-star quarterback CJ Carr, defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (first commit in the class), tight end Jack Larsen and defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Williams is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the nation's No. 75 overall player on the On3 consensus rankings, which helps solidify Notre Dame's No. 1 class ranking for 2024.

Notre Dame needs to rebuild its receiver depth chart after struggling to consistently recruiting the position for years and the fact the Irish lost five receivers with multiple seasons of eligibility between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Landing Williams gives the Irish a great foundation upon which to build its 2024 receiver class. Just how many receivers Notre Dame needs in the 2024 class is unknown and will be determined by how many players the Irish land in the 2023 class. One thing is certain, the Irish will need at least three receivers.

Beyond the numbers, Notre Dame needs impact players in the class. Landing Williams gives the Irish staff that kind of player. It's a great way to kick off the 2024 wideout class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Williams projects ideally as an outside receiver in the Notre Dame offense, although his skillset and game could allow him to do some impactful things in the slot as well.

To begin, Williams brings good length and size to the position. He's already 6-2 and 185 pounds, and he has an athletic frame and he's going to get stronger and stronger. He already knows how to use his length and he's strong at the catch point, especially for such a young player. You can see his strength shine even greater in the run game, and as he physically matures his physicality will become an even bigger part of his game.

His ball skills are also top-notch, with Williams possessing fast and strong hands. He attacks the football when its in the air, meeting the ball away from his body, catching it with his fingers and then bringing it into his body. Williams tracks the ball extremely well, shows quick reactions to off-target throws and his body control at the catch point stands out on film and was excellent at the Irish Invasion.

Those traits all combine to make him a good fit for the boundary position, but his overall athleticism also fits quite nicely outside.

Williams is very smooth athletically, and if I'm being honest that caused me to miss just how fast he was. The Glenbard South wideout is a glider, he's smooth off the line, but in a hurry he is getting on top of and blowing past defenders. That speed was confirmed this summer when he ran a 4.47 for the Notre Dame coaching staff at the Irish Invasion.

Williams shows a good feel for the game, and his football IQ is quite high for a player his age. He knows how to work open and he's already a quality route runner. The foot quickness, agility and bend are all there for this to eventually become one of his best assets, and that is when he'll be even more dangerous, and is partly why he also fits in so well to the field positions.

Although he won't make a living as a make-you-miss player, Williams shows the suddenness and vision to be a weapon after the catch. This is especially true in catch and run situations.

