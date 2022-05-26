Class Impact: RB Jayden Limar Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up another big commitment by landing Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar. It's the third big 2023 pickup for Notre Dame in the month of May, and the second on offense.

Landing Limar is important for the Irish. Let's take a look at what this means for the Notre Dame depth chart and recruiting class.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Limar is the 13th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class and the fifth offensive player. Notre Dame also now has a running back on the board after having moved on from Sedrick Irvin Jr.

Landing Limar puts Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked class even further ahead of everyone else on 247Sports and On3. It puts Notre Dame back to the No. 1 spot according to Rivals.

Notre Dame came into 2023 class unsure of whether or not to take two backs. Soon after Deland McCullough was hired as the new position coach it became more apparent that the Irish staff wanted a second back. This was true even after the Irish landed Gi'Bran Payne last week, which gave Notre Dame two backs in the 2022 class.

McCullough zeroed in on Limar almost immediately after being hired and has now added him to the class. Limar has essentially replaced Irvin in the class as Notre Dame's top back. Notre Dame landing just one back is enough for the class from a needs standpoint, although the staff will still look to add a second back. to the class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame has done well recently with backs that can do damage on the ground and through the air, and Limar certainly fits that mold.

At 5-11 and 190 pounds, Limar is a well-built running back with a strong lower body and a cut upper body. He has room to add a bit more weight, but he's already developed well for the position.

Limar runs in a shotgun heavy offense and all the reads he'll need to make in college he makes to some degree at the prep level. He's a one-cut runner behind the line, and Limar shows good patience when he needs to and he can put his foot in the ground and explode vertically when he needs to.

Once he gets in space, Limar shows the suddenness, balance and agility to make defenders miss. This is an area where improved lower body strength will make him even more effective, as it will allow him to do even more damage after contact.

Limar shows an impressive initial burst on film, but his long speed looks similar to that of Kyren Williams. Clearly Williams had enough speed to make big plays, but Limar has posted some impressive times this offseason, so there's a chance we'll see him even faster in the fall. If Limar shows better long speed as a senior his grade will take a big jump.

What makes Limar an attractive player is his potential in the pass game. He's not only effective out of the backfield in traditional running back concepts, he has the ability to line up in the slow and do damage. Limar has good route running potential, he tracks the deep ball well, he shows good body control and he catches the ball like a receiver.

