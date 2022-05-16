Class Impact: DL Owen Wafle To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up yet another big-time defensive line commitment, this time adding 2024 standout Owen Wafle to the class. The Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School standout picked Notre Dame over Iowa, Michigan State and other programs.

Let's break down how the commitment of Wafle impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Wafle is the second player to commit to Notre Dame, joining West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School standout Brandon Davis-Swain, who is also a defensive lineman. It continues the tremendous recruiting start for defensive line coach Al Washington, who has now landed four commitments since being hired in January.

Notre Dame landed four defensive linemen in the 2022 class and added a fourth when Josh Burnham was moved to the edge during the spring. Notre Dame has a four-man class in 2023 with commitments from Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore and Devan Houstan. The Irish are hoping to add Jason Moore to that group, and Moore is one of the top targets left on the board regardless of position.

With the success the Irish have had recruiting the front in recent years the staff is in position to be more targeted and selective with who they offer and go for in the 2024 class. One thing is certain, Notre Dame must continue improving its depth chart at the nose guard position.

Houstan is the nose guard prospect in the 2023 class and Donovan Hinish is likely that player in the 2022 class. Notre Dame identified Wafle as an interior player despite him being on the edge for the The Hun School. If he continues to fill out the way I think there is no doubt he could quickly develop into a quick, powerful and high-motor player that could easily fit at the nose.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Wafle is clearly an interior player in the Notre Dame defense, the question is will he end up playing three technique, nose guard, or both. Right now I project him to the nose guard position. That is where his skillset fits the best and where he brings the most upside.

Wafle is already listed at 270 pounds on a 6-3 frame. He lacks the length Notre Dame looks for on the edge and he doesn't have the lateral quickness or closing speed to stay on the edge at the next level. His skillset does, however, fit very well up the middle. There is a strong frame there to build upon, and I could see Wafle easily getting to at least 290 pounds by the time he is done at high school, and there is likely even more room for growth once he gets to college.

The Hun School standout has very powerful hands and on the inside his lack of great length isn't as much of a factor. He comes off the line hard and he can bully blockers, and as his block destruction technique improves you'll see his ability to get to the football take a big jump. That is when you'll see Wafle take a huge jump forward as a prospect.

Wafle shows an impressive initial burst off the line and he shows very good leg drive. When you watch his sophomore film he'll play mostly outside, but he does get snaps inside and that is when you really see his impressive burst off the line. Wafle already looks more comfortable playing inside, and he projects to be quite disruptive as an interior player.

One thing that stands out about Wafle is his motor. This young man plays the game hard and with a lot of passion. He's the kind of prospect that you expect to bring it every day, and it raises the level of everyone around him. That is something that clearly adds to his value as a prospect.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter