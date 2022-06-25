Notre Dame Recruiting Classes Ranked No. 1 In 2023 And 2024
Notre Dame added yet another standout player to its 2024 recruiting class yesterday when it landed Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen.
Landing Larsen moved Notre Dame's 2024 class up to No. 1 in the class rankings, which means the Fighting Irish are now ranked No. 1 in both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting cycles according to 247Sports. Notre Dame ranks No. 1 by 247Sports on their own rankings and the Irish also have the top spot in both classes on the composite rankings.
Larsen ranks No. 49 overall on the 247Sports rankings, making him Notre Dame's highest ranked players in the 2024 class according to that outlet.
Three of Notre Dame's 2024 commits are ranked in the Top 50 by at least one service. Quarterback CJ Carr is ranked as the nation's No. 15 overall player by Rivals. Defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain ranks No. 29 overall by Rivals and of course Larsen is ranked No. 49 by 247Sports.
Notre Dame's 2023 class is led by Keon Keeley, a five-star recruit that ranks No. 3 overall by On3. Four of Notre Dame's 15 2023 commits rank as Top 50 players by at least one service and seven are ranked in the Top 100.
