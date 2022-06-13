Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commit Devan Houstan Enjoys Official Visit, Connecting With Jason Moore

Notre Dame defensive tackle commit Devan Houstan returned to campus for the first time since he committed

Much of the excitement about major recruiting weekends is on the uncommitted prospect on campus. Often overlooked and just as important is the affirmation that comes from committed players.

Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School defensive lineman Devan Houstan returned to campus for the first time since he committed to Notre Dame back on May 7. The trip did not disappoint for the talented defender, who is now officially a part of the Irish family.

“Oh it was great,” Houstan said of the visit. “I think bringing down the majority of the commits with some of the uncommitted recruits really helped build and kickstart our relationships. We did everything together and it was great just being surrounded by such great people on and off the field.”

A lot of people wonder about the format of these big visits, what the coaches plan and how the programs put their unique spin on something that is pretty standard. Houstan took me behind the scenes of this weekend’s visit. It was packed with a wide variety of activities.

“We went to a driving range, Adventureplex, played Madden together, made smoothies and everything,” explained Houstan. “It was great being able to just be around everyone.”

That, of course, is on top of the player’s opportunities to meet with the coaches, tour the campus meet current Notre Dame players and explore the vibe for being a Notre Dame student. Those things are standard when visiting campus, and are especially important.

Committed recruits building relationships is also a very important element of these visits. That, of course, means building a bond with other members of the 2023 recruiting class. It also remains true with the uncommitted targets who are taking in the visit as well. Houstan has begun to develop a relationship with another talented 2023 defensive lineman, who remains near the top of the most important priorities for the staff.

That player is Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star Jason Moore, who share several similarities with one another. It has helped a ton to grow their relationship quickly.

“We spent the entire weekend together and both had a great time,” he said. “The both of us going to school in Maryland kind of helped to begin our friendship.”

Houstan was just another example of a massive win on the recruiting trail for Washington and the rest of the staff when he came on board in May. The talented defender currently sits as the No. 180 overall player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

He is fresh off a standout junior campaign, where he recorded 50 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in just eight games. The 6-5, 275-pound defender has quickly transitioned from important target to recruiter. His impact was felt with his return this past weekend. 

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

