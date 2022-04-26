Notre Dame Commit Profile - OL Sam Pendleton

Notre Dame got on the board for the offensive line with a pickup from powerful blocker Sam Pendleton

SAM PENDLETON PROFILE

Hometown: Pfafftown, N.C.

High School: Ronald Reagan

Height: 6-4

Weight: 305

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, North Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisville, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse

Recruited by: Harry Hiestand

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 238 overall - No. 21 offensive tackle

247Sports: 3-star - No. 27 interior offensive line

On3: 3-star - No. 34 interior offensive line

Composite: 4-star - No. 342 overall - No. 19 interior offensive line

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing that stands out about Pendleton on film is his power. This is a young man with extremely powerful hands. In fact, he has as good of a punch as about any lineman in the country.

Pendleton shows good lower body strength and he explodes off the ball. Pendleton does a great job driving his feet and hips through contact. That adds to his power and makes him a punishing blocker at the prep level. Pendleton also projects well to the next level, especially as he cleans up a few technical issues that he has.

Pendleton shows good foot quickness for a bigger, power player but he's more of a short-area player, which is why he projects to move inside. The Reagan standout is a fundamentally sound football player that does a good job keeping his pads low and his hips square to the line.

Just where Pendleton ends up position wise remains to be seen. Right now Pendleton is projected as a guard, but his combination of strong hands, fast hands and quick feet also project very well to center.

Either way, landing Pendleton gives Notre Dame a talented, powerful interior blocker.

