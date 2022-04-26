Notre Dame Commit Profile - OL Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame got on the board for the offensive line with a pickup from powerful blocker Sam Pendleton
SAM PENDLETON PROFILE
Hometown: Pfafftown, N.C.
High School: Ronald Reagan
Height: 6-4
Weight: 305
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)
Upside Grade: 4.5
Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, North Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisville, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse
Recruited by: Harry Hiestand
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 238 overall - No. 21 offensive tackle
247Sports: 3-star - No. 27 interior offensive line
On3: 3-star - No. 34 interior offensive line
Composite: 4-star - No. 342 overall - No. 19 interior offensive line
FILM ANALYSIS
The first thing that stands out about Pendleton on film is his power. This is a young man with extremely powerful hands. In fact, he has as good of a punch as about any lineman in the country.
Pendleton shows good lower body strength and he explodes off the ball. Pendleton does a great job driving his feet and hips through contact. That adds to his power and makes him a punishing blocker at the prep level. Pendleton also projects well to the next level, especially as he cleans up a few technical issues that he has.
Pendleton shows good foot quickness for a bigger, power player but he's more of a short-area player, which is why he projects to move inside. The Reagan standout is a fundamentally sound football player that does a good job keeping his pads low and his hips square to the line.
Just where Pendleton ends up position wise remains to be seen. Right now Pendleton is projected as a guard, but his combination of strong hands, fast hands and quick feet also project very well to center.
Either way, landing Pendleton gives Notre Dame a talented, powerful interior blocker.
PENDLETON ARTICLES
Sam Pendleton Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: Sam Pendleton To Notre Dame
Notre Dame, Harry Hiestand Impress Sam Pendleton And His Family During Visit
Offensive Lineman Sam Pendleton Excited To See Notre Dame In Person
Notre Dame Offers NC Offensive Lineman Sam Pendleton
