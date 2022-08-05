Notre Dame Commit Profile: LB Jaiden Ausberry
A look at Notre Dame linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry, who the Irish beat Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida to land.
JAIDEN AUSBERRY COMMIT PROFILE
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
High School: University Lab
Height: 6-1
Weight: 215
IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Texas, USC, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona State
Recruited By: Al Washington, Al Golden, Marcus Freeman, Chad Bowden
RECRUITING RANKINGS
ESPN: 4-star - No. 38 overall - No. 4 linebacker
Rivals: 4-star - No. 80 overall - No. 4 linebacker
247Sports: 4-star - No. 198 overall - No. 17 linebacker
On3: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 19 linebacker
Composite: 4-star - No. 105 overall - No. 8 linebacker
FILM ANALYSIS
The first thing that jumps out on film with Ausberry is his outstanding football intelligence. Ausberry is extremely smart, making quick decisions and he takes great angles to the football. His anticipation is as good as any linebacker in the country.
Ausberry is a smooth and athletic young linebacker. His foot quickness and change of direction are outstanding, which is ideal for a second level defender. His ability to plant and then explode downhill is exactly what you want from a top linebacker.
At 6-1 and 215 pounds he doesn't have great size, and Ausberry will need to fill out and get stronger, but he does possess good natural strength, and he arrives at the ball with some force. After a year in the weight room at Notre Dame he'll likely see a jump in power and explosiveness.
Ausberry has an excellent feel for the game, which allows him to make a lot of plays on the ball. His combination of feel, speed and proper angles allows him to quickly get to the football, which helped him rack up 94 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a junior.
The University Lab standout doesn't spend a ton of time in coverage, but when he does he's effective. His range in zone looks is outstanding and he has the combination of feel, fluidity and speed to handle playing in man coverage against tight ends, backs and even slots on wheel routes.
Ausberry likely projects as a rover early in Notre Dame's career due to this coverage ability, skills in space, athleticism and size. Part of what makes him an important prospect is that he should be able to play all three linebacker positions in the Irish defense, and I'd contend that Will or Mike are his two best positions, but he can thrive at all three.
