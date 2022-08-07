Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Peter Jones

A look at Notre Dame 2024 offensive line commit Peter Jones, one of the top blockers in the country.

PETER JONES PROFILE

Hometown: Malvern, Pa.

High School: Malvern Prep

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Stanford, Nebraska, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland, Northwestern, Duke

Recruited By: Harry Hiestand

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 98 overall - No. 4 offensive tackle

ESPN: 4-star - No. 202 overall - No. 17 offensive tackle

247Sports: 4-star - No. 222 overall - No. 11 offensive tackle

On3: 4-star - No. 260 overall - No. 19 offensive tackle

Consensus: 4-star - No. 132 overall - No. 8 offensive tackle

FILM ANALYSIS

Jones plays right tackle for Malvern Prep and it's a position he could have a chance to play at the next level. There is some versatility to his game, however, and a case could be made that Jones could thrive to an even greater degree at guard.

The Malvern Prep star brings excellent size and a strong frame to the table. At 6-5 and 290 pounds already, there is still room for him to add at least 10-15 more pounds, but likely more. He shows above-average arm length, certainly enough for him to play on the edge. Jones has a thick lower half, which allows him to be a sturdy player in both the run and pass game.

Jones is an impressively powerful young blocker, one that possesses strong hands and a powerful lower half for his age. He's going to continue getting stronger, which is exciting to think about. At times Jones will stop working his feet at the point of contact, but when he does work through contact he gets very good movement and he's a good finisher. He projects as an outstanding run blocker as his game and body continue to develop.

Technique is already a strength for Jones, at least relative to his age. He knows how to play the game, showing a good understanding of keeping his pads low, the need to drive through contact and he uses his hands well at the snap. As he learns to snap his hips and drive a bit more off the ball you'll see him become even more dominant in the run game. He's advanced for his age, but the reality is there's still plenty of improvement to be made, which is why there is still a lot of projection to his game.

In pass protection, Jones does a good job keeping his base as he gets into his kick slide. His steps are a tad short, but he works out well and shows the length to get out to edge rushers. Jones also handles power rushes and double moves for such a young player. This is the part of his game I'm curious to see develop, and will determine if he can stick in space at the next level or if guard eventually becomes his ideal position.

