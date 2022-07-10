Notre Dame Commit Profile: DL Owen Wafle
A look at Notre Dame defensive line commit Owen Wafle, one of the top defenders on the east cast.
OWEN WAFLE PROFILE
Hometown: Princeton, N.J.
High School: The Hun School
Height: 6-3
Weight: 270
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.0
Recruited By: Al Washington
Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa, West Virginia, Minnesota, Maryland, Syracuse, Rutgers, Vanderbilt
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 18 defensive lineman
ESPN: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 20 defensive lineman
Rivals: 4-star - No. 10 defensive lineman
On3: 3-star - No. 36 defensive lineman
Consensus: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 21 defensive lineman
FILM ANALYSIS
Wafle is already listed at 270 pounds on a 6-3 frame. He lacks the length Notre Dame looks for on the edge and he doesn't have the lateral quickness or closing speed to stay on the edge at the next level. His skillset does, however, fit very well up the middle. There is a strong frame there to build upon, and I could see Wafle easily getting to at least 290 pounds by the time he is done at high school, and there is likely even more room for growth once he gets to college.
The Hun School standout has very powerful hands and on the inside his lack of great length isn't as much of a factor. He comes off the line hard and he can bully blockers, and as his block destruction technique improves you'll see his ability to get to the football take a big jump. That is when you'll see Wafle take a huge jump forward as a prospect.
Wafle shows an impressive initial burst off the line and he shows very good leg drive. When you watch his sophomore film he'll play mostly outside, but he does get snaps inside and that is when you really see his impressive burst off the line. Wafle already looks more comfortable playing inside, and he projects to be quite disruptive as an interior player.
One thing that stands out about Wafle is his motor. This young man plays the game hard and with a lot of passion. He's the kind of prospect that you expect to bring it every day, and it raises the level of everyone around him. That is something that clearly adds to his value as a prospect.
Read More
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook