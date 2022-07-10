Notre Dame Commit Profile: DL Owen Wafle

A look at Notre Dame defensive line commit Owen Wafle, one of the top defenders on the east cast.

OWEN WAFLE PROFILE

Hometown: Princeton, N.J.

High School: The Hun School

Height: 6-3

Weight: 270

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Recruited By: Al Washington

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan State, Boston College, Iowa, West Virginia, Minnesota, Maryland, Syracuse, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 218 overall - No. 18 defensive lineman

ESPN: 4-star - No. 219 overall - No. 20 defensive lineman

Rivals: 4-star - No. 10 defensive lineman

On3: 3-star - No. 36 defensive lineman

Consensus: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 21 defensive lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

Wafle is already listed at 270 pounds on a 6-3 frame. He lacks the length Notre Dame looks for on the edge and he doesn't have the lateral quickness or closing speed to stay on the edge at the next level. His skillset does, however, fit very well up the middle. There is a strong frame there to build upon, and I could see Wafle easily getting to at least 290 pounds by the time he is done at high school, and there is likely even more room for growth once he gets to college.

The Hun School standout has very powerful hands and on the inside his lack of great length isn't as much of a factor. He comes off the line hard and he can bully blockers, and as his block destruction technique improves you'll see his ability to get to the football take a big jump. That is when you'll see Wafle take a huge jump forward as a prospect.

Wafle shows an impressive initial burst off the line and he shows very good leg drive. When you watch his sophomore film he'll play mostly outside, but he does get snaps inside and that is when you really see his impressive burst off the line. Wafle already looks more comfortable playing inside, and he projects to be quite disruptive as an interior player.

One thing that stands out about Wafle is his motor. This young man plays the game hard and with a lot of passion. He's the kind of prospect that you expect to bring it every day, and it raises the level of everyone around him. That is something that clearly adds to his value as a prospect.

