Notre Dame Commit Profile: Sedrick Irvin Jr., Running Back

Notre Dame got to work early landing a running back in the 2023 class when it picked up Sedrick Irvin Jr. Here's all you need to know about the future Fighting Irish running back.

SEDRICK IRVIN JR.

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Columbus

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Stanford, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Arizona State, Syracuse, UCF

Recruited By: Tommy Rees, Lance Taylor

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 226 overall - No. 12 running back

247Sports: 4-star - No. 242 overall - No. 14 running back

ESPN: 4-star - No. 266 overall - No. 17 running back

On3: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 253 overall - No. 17 running back

FILM ANALYSIS

Irvin is a short back with a developing frame. He has an athletic build and he's starting to fill out, and with his frame I think he'll get close to 200 pounds by the time he's done growing. His build and low running style gives him ideal pad level, and despite being listed at just 185 pounds the Miami back runs with good leg drive and power. As he physically matures and gets stronger his ability to run through tackles will only be enhanced.

Irvin has quick feet and impressive balance, traits that allow him to make quick cuts through holes and also makes him elusive in space, when he wants to be. Irvin doesn't dance much and is more of an efficient one-cut runner, but when he wants to and needs to he can be shifty and make people miss.

The Columbus back has impressive balance, which helps him work through contact and quickly get back on track and get to full speed. Irvin isn't a burner but he gets to full speed very quickly, and that burst is one of my favorite traits about him. My next favorite trait is the feel for which Irvin plays the game. His second-level anticipation/read skills are impressive and allow him to maximize his physical traits.

He doesn't get the ball out of the backfield a ton but I like how he catches the ball. He's the kind of back that could eventually develop into an outstanding third-down/pass game weapon.

Irvin wasn't used as much as he should have been at Gulliver Prep, but at Columbus the expectation is he'll get a lot more touches in the run game. With increased usage I'm curious to see how his game develops, and if it results in his ranking taking another jump.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter