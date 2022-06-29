Skip to main content

Commitment Preview: WR Cam Williams To Make College Announcement

Standout 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams is ready to make his college commitment to Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Cincinnati or Iowa

One of the nation's best wide receivers in the 2024 class - Glyn Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South standout Cam Williams - is ready to make his college commitment. Williams will announce his commitment tonight at 8:00 PM ET, and Irish Breakdown will be live on our YouTube Channel to discuss his decision.

Williams is down to Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Iowa.

CAM WILLIAMS PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5

2021 Stats: 37 catches, 681 yards, 18.4 YPC, 11 TD

Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Duke, Syracuse, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 104 overall - No. 11 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 136 overall - No. 17 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 31 wide receiver
Consensus: 4-star - No. 75 overall - No. 12 wide receiver

THE FINALISTS

Williams spoke with Irish Breakdown about his five finalists. Here is what he had to say:

Notre Dame - "Notre Dame is in my top five because it is a great school and they carry a lot of weight with who they are along with their tradition. I have a good relationship with the staff and it is a great distance from my hometown."

Michigan - "They were always a school I admired as a kid. I was a huge fan of them when I was a kid so they’ve always been in the mix and obviously they’re a dominant program."

Cincinnati - "Cincinnati is another good program with some background from my area with Alec Pierce who was just recently drafted. They have had clear success at the wide receiver position developing good players."

Wisconsin - "They were another school I grew up liking a lot because of a player I admire Russell Wilson. They’re in the mix from moral love and just another great staff with two experts at the wide receiver position."

Iowa - "Iowa was the first school to start recruiting me and I’ve been in good contact with them since day one. My relationships there would contribute to a great home for me as well."

Notre Dame goes into this commitment with a great deal of momentum in this recruitment. 

