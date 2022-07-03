Commitment Preview: WR Rico Flores Ready To Make College Decision
Notre Dame hasn't landed a wide receiver since April, but the Irish staff are hoping to get back on the board today when Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores Jr. announced his decision.
Flores will decide between Ohio State, Georgia and Notre Dame.
RICO FLORES PROFILE
Hometown/High School: Folsom, Calif./Folsom
Height/Weight: 6-1, 190
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5
2021 Stats: 81 catches, 1,157 yards, 14.3 YPC, 11 TD
Recruited By: Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees, Chad Bowden
Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, LSU, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, UCLA, Stanford, Washington, Utah, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, Oregon State, California, Georgia Tech
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 106 overall - No. 17 wide receiver
ESPN: 4-star - No. 217 overall - No. 17 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 28 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 266 overall - No. 38 wide receiver
Consensus: 4-star - No. 171 overall - No. 28 wide receiver
THE FINALISTS
Here is a look at the finalists for Flores.
Notre Dame - “Notre Dame, there is just great people there. It’s not a four-year plan. It is a 40-year plan. You have great connections when you get done with football and they have big connections in California too, like a lot of alumni. They have big businesses and things like that.”
Ohio State - “I love everything about Ohio State, from Coach (Brian) Hartline, Coach (Ryan) Day, Coach Wilson … everybody. They feel welcoming. When I went there, they brought me in with open arms.”
Georgia - “Georgia, shoot I just like how they get gritty down there. They show that oomph and you know you need to work. It is all about grind down there. Not saying the other two aren’t but it’s the South. It is just how they roll and their persona is.”
