Notre Dame Commits Week Two Roundup

Notre Dame's 2023 and 2024 commits were almost all in action this weekend as much of the country kicked off their 2022 seasons.

With everything from big victories, touchdowns and blocked kicks, we are reminded each week of action just how high of a level that the Irish are recruiting at.

We are here to highlight those tremendous performances and take a second to celebrate their accomplishments. Let’s take a look at some of the notable highlights!

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 44, Ridge Point 14

After a slow start to the game, Westlake got it rolling in the second half, eventually leading to a 44-14 victory over Ridge Point. It was an adjustment period for wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and the rest of the Chaparral receivers as they broke in a new starting quarterback.

As a team, Westlake passed for barely over 100 yards but Greathouse was still able to make his presence felt with an acrobatic catch in the red zone early in the second quarter. Greathouse used his big frame, body control and ball skills to make an absurd play on the ball.

Greathouse hauled in two passes for 41 yards.

It’s a good sign that Westlake was able to put together such a dominant performance despite much success in the passing game, but they will need to figure out an answer with some big game on the horizon. Greathouse will be a huge catalyst for that improvement.

Westlake travels to Judson on Friday.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South 44, Aurora East 12

2024 wide receiver commit Cam Williams and the Glenbard South Raiders got the season kicked off with a big 44-12 victory over Aurora East on Friday. Williams was a huge catalyst in this victory, hauling in two touchdown passes as a part of the blowout. The junior caught seven passes for 126 yards and also added 15 rushing yards.

The team looks to continue the momentum next week, as they travel to face Fenton (0-1) on Friday.

WR RICO FLORES - Serra 17, Folsom 12

Folsom got off to a strong start in week one, when the team defeated Monterey Trail 47-18. Wide receiver Rico Flores was a big reason for that lopsided affair, securing seven receptions for 156 yards and two scores. The offense was put into check against Serra on Friday, surrendering just 12 points in the contest.

It was a forgettable effort from the offense. They struggled throughout the game and had a couple of key turnovers, including a fumble by Flores inside the red zone. Flores was the only bright spot for Folsom as the Irish commit hauled in eight passes for 131 yards.

The team looks to get back on track on Friday when they welcome Edison (2-0) to town.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle 36, Monterey Trail 20

For the second straight week Monterey Trail faced off against a talented Notre Dame commit. This time, they welcomed De La Salle and tight end commit Cooper Flanagan to town. The Spartans came out on top, capping off their travels with a 36 to 20 victory.

While dealing with a turf toe injury, Flanagan was limited with just offensive snaps. He was still able to make his presence felt, securing a touchdown in the victory.

De La Salle (1-0) hosts a big match up against Serra (1-0) on Friday.

TE JACK LARSEN (2024) - Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34 (OT)

Larsen continued his impressive start to the season, hauling in four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown reception came in the biggest moment of the game, a timely score in overtime to tie the contest.

Charlotte Catholic was able to knock in the extra point, securing a dramatic 35 to 24 victory for her Hickory Ridge.

They will test their 2-0 squad against a very talented Providence Day (2-0) squad on Friday. Charlotte Catholic will look to defend their home field.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (32) at Chicago Academy (6)

After a winless 0-8 season last fall, the Alleman Catholic Pioneers put together a dominant 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy in the opener. They were led by 2023 offensive tackle commit Charles Jagasuh, who is a notable performer on both sides of the ball.

Alleman (1-0) look to continue their winning ways on Friday. They welcome Quincy Notre Dame (0-1) to town. They are fresh off of a 21 to 13 loss to Quincy in week one.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 48, East Gaston 6

South Point posted their second victory in as many weeks on Friday, posting a 48-6 victory over East Gaston. 2023 offensive tackle commit Sullivan Absher again led the offense to another nice outing. South Point rushed for 338 yards in the game and racked up an impressive 9.7 yards per carry to go with five touchdowns.

The team will welcome R-S Central (1-1) to their home stadium on Friday. South Point looks to get off to their first 3-0 record since 2017.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Grimsley 40, Ronald Reagan 34

2023 offensive line commit Sam Pendleton and the Reagan Raiders suffered a close 40-34 loss to Grimsley on Friday. That dropped them to 1-1 on the season. Pendleton and the line fueled a ground attack that went for over 200 yards, including 124 yards from running back Tsion Saunders.

They look to get back on track on Friday, when they host Myers Park (0-1). They are fresh off of a 21 to 3 loss to Mallard Creek this past week.

DE BRENAN VERNON - St. Ignatius 26, Mentor 20

In another highly contested affair, Mentor fell to St. Ignatius by a score of 26 to 20 in triple overtime. It was a defensive affair, including the efforts of 2023 Notre Dame defensive end commit Brenan Vernon.

He was clearly a priority to stop on the defensive side of the football, leading to a ton of attention from St. Ignatius, including both two and three blockers at times. Vernon was still able to make his presence felt, included a blocked field goal during the game.

Mentor will head back home on Friday, where they welcome Riverside (2-0) in for a big match up.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

West Bloomfield got off to dominating fashion on Friday, leading to a 47 to 7 victory over Sterling Heights Stevenson. 2024 Notre Dame defensive end commit Brandon Davis-Swain and the defense was suffocating all night.

They will host Harper Woods (1-0) on Friday after a 2-0 forfeit victory in week one.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Crown Point 28, Andrean 18

2023 Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen and the Andrean Fighting 59ers dropped their second straight contest on Friday to Crown Point 28-18. Bowen once again made an impact on both sides of the ball but it wasn’t quite enough. Bowen rushed for 64 yards and racked up eight tackles, registered two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.

Andrean (0-2) will host a Saturday contest against Crete-Monee (0-1). They are coming off of a 41 to 15 defeat to the hands of Lincoln-Way East.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington 20, Woodbridge 7

It was a quiet game for 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Adon Shuler with the Woodbridge offense doing whatever they could to avoid the playmaking safety. Despite that strategy, Shuler’s supreme effort still allowed him to make a few big plus for the defense on Friday night.

The defending state champions look to boast another stingy defense. They travel to Millville on Friday to continue their momentum.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 49, Lakota East 6

Lakota West had a dramatic last second victory last week, defeating St. Xavier 16 to 13 on a late touchdown reception by Notre Dame 2023 safety commit Ben Minich. Once again, Minich was again a key member of the team’s 49-6 win over rival Lakota East.

On top of a 25-yard touchdown reception, Minich also blocked a punt that was returned 72 yards for a score in the victory. He continues to make a countless number of plays in every phase of the game through two weeks.

Lakota West (2-0) travels to Sycamore (0-2) on Friday.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - Springfield 29, De Smet Jesuit 22

Notre Dame cornerback commit Christian Gray was the star for De Smet, who dropped a 29-22 contest to Springfield, a top team from Ohio. Gray's biggest impact was on offense, as the senior athlete hauled in a 30-yard catch for a touchdown and also kicked off the game's scoring with a 12-yard scamper on a jet sweep.

Gray also had two crucial pass break ups that kept Springfield out of the end zone

CB MICAH BELL - Jasper 20, The Kincaid School 15

The Kincaid School kicked off their 2022 season with a close 20 to 15 defeat to Jasper. It was a lackluster performance with very little in terms of explosive plays.

2023 cornerback commit Micah Bell looks to make a huge impact next week when the team travels to Tomball Christian HomeSchool (0-1).

OTHER NOTRE DAME TARGETS IN ACTION

Christian Brothers (Mo.) traveled to Canton, Ohio this past Friday to take on Milton (Ga.) in a massive Freedom Bowl battle. Top Notre Dame running back target Jeremiyah Love had intentions of “shocking the world” and he did just that, helping to lead the squad to a 41 to 27 victory.

Love struggled through the game with cramping issues but still made his impact felt when he was on the field, including a touchdown in the second quarter of the contest. There’s no question how bad the Notre Dame staff wants to add the St. Louis native, evident by a video sent to him following the contest.

Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons is a name that Notre Dame fans are still getting familiar with. He is no secret to the opposition, again putting on a clinic during Tennyson’s 22 to 16 victory over Castlemont this past Friday.

Lyons ended with 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns on only four receptions. In total. He ended with 239 all purpose yards and an additional score. On the defensive side of the football, he even secured an interception in the victory.

For the second straight week, Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive back Kaleb Beasley made the play of the day Mustangs in their 24 to 14 victory over Thompson. In fact, Beasley made a Sports Center highlight when he returned a fumble 99 yards for a score in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame has been trending well with Beasley this summer and hopes to continue that momentum in the fall. Judging by his first couple of weeks, Beasley is clearly one of the top defenders in the 2024 recruiting class.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 24, Hudsonville 15

Saline started the season off with a gritty victory over Hudsonville. Carr turned the ball over four times, including a pick in the end zone, but he also made some clutch plays in the win. On top of rushing for a pair of touchdowns, Carr bounced back from his turnovers and led Saline to scoring drives.

He showed off the ability to power the ball down the field, and with Saline needing a score to put the game away he set up the final touchdown with a perfectly placed seam throw for a big game to get Saline into the red zone.

Saline (1-0) heads to Ann Arbor next week to play Huron.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point 53, Austin 0

James returned to Stony Point for his senior season and things started off with a bang, as the Tigers blasted Austin by a score of 53-0. James was a big part of the victory, hauling in three passes for 100 yards and a score. With a big lead at halftime, James and most of the Stony Point starters didn't play in the second half.

Stony Point plays at Killeen next Friday.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 47, Heath 14

Guyer and Bowen got off to a great start by blasting Heath 47-14 in the opener. Heath was coming off an 11-2 season, which makes this an incredibly impressive win for Guyer. Bowen and his brother Eli had a huge role in the victory. Peyton picked off a Heath pass and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, and you could see his elite speed on the play.

Eli Bowen is a top corner target for the Irish in the 2024 class, and his defensive touchdown was every bit as impressive. The younger Bowen also had a touchdown reception in the game.

Guyer (1-0) heads to Aledo (0-0) next week.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter