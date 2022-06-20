Notre Dame's Bond With Jaden Greathouse Grows Even Further During Official Visit

The lone wide receiver recruit on campus this past week, Austin (Texas) Westlake star pass catcher Jaden Greathouse, had the red carpet rolled out by the Notre Dame staff. A top priority on the wide receiver board for the Irish, the coaches have been riding a wave of momentum with Greathouse over the last couple of months.

With his return visit following the Blue-Gold weekend, just Greathouse’s presence this weekend was enough to verify the interest level. The Texas standout was anxious to get back, and it seems the trip did not disappoint.

“It was so great to be back to Notre Dame, I had such a good time,” Greathouse told Irish Breakdown. “We did all the typical things like a campus tour, meetings with the coaches, photo shoots, etc.”

What makes Notre Dame different is what sticks with recruits. Greathouse gave a look behind the scenes of some of his favorite moments from this recent trip.

“One of the things that I did, which was unique to Notre Dame, is meeting with the Dean of Admissions to make sure that I’m academically ready to be at a school like Notre Dame,” he explained. “Another thing that was awesome was I got to walk the field at night with it all lit up.”

Notre Dame has done a spectacular job reinforcing both sides of the coin with Greathouse. It isn’t just about what football can bring to you, which is a lot. It’s the academic layer as well.

Greathouse has made it well known how important his education is to not only himself, but his family, who also made the trip This latest trip allows that ingredient in the recruitment to be explored and verified.

From a football perspective, the staff sold the vision for Greathouse as a part of the Notre Dame family. It has remained consistent throughout the process.

“I spent a lot of time with all the offensive coaches," Greathouse said. "Coach (Marcus) Freeman was around all weekend. Basically their consistent message was that Notre Dame is the best place for me to reach all my goals both academically and athletically.”

Current players were also brought in as another selling point. The staff attempted to show the full scope of perspectives being a part of the program. It was especially considering he was the lone wide receiver in for the visit.

“There were only eight recruits this weekend and we were all different positions so we didn’t really hang out that much, but they were all cool,” Greathouse. “I got to hang out with some of the freshmen, which was a fun experience.”

Recently, Greathouse asserted that he plans on taking his commitment decision into the fall. Notre Dame is working to change that decision, but as of right now that is still the plan.

Greathouse is the type of player he is worth the wait, but the Irish have clearly separated themselves as the team to beat in this recruitment.

The star wideout had a tremendous impact as a junior for his 16-0 state champion Westlake Chaparrals. He led the squad in every major receiving category, exploding for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions. Despite being their volume pass catcher, he was also a big-play threat, averaging a staggering 19.3 yards per reception.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass-catcher is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He ranks inside the top 100 overall recruits by both Rivals (No. 69) and ESPN (No. 85). Greathouse also ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver by ESPN.

An interesting combination of programs are courting Greathouse currently. The top programs include the Irish, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Arkansas, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Colorado.

