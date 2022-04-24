Notre Dame Alums And Harry Hiestand Impress Monroe Freeling During His Latest Visit

From the moment Harry Hiestand was hired as Notre Dame's offensive line coach it was very clear that Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was a must-get recruit for the Irish coach, and that vibe continued this weekend during Freeling's latest visit to campus.

The staff has shown the 6-7 285-pound offensive tackle everything that the program has to offer, from everything on the field and off of it. This most recent visit offered something a little different, success stories that have forged a similar path. Head coach Marcus Freeman made a huge push to get former Irish stars back on campus, something we haven't seen in some time, and it was impactful with Freeling.

“I really enjoyed spending time with the alumni who came back for the weekend,” Freeling explained. “The coaches always talk about the 'alumni network' but to see it in one room was really cool.

“I got to meet legends like Aaron Taylor who spoke very highly of Coach Harry Hiestand as well as Taylor’s own role in creating the Joe Moore Award,” Freeling continued. “He was a really cool dude!”

This Blue-Gold experience seems to have checked a lot of boxes for Freeling. He has continued to rave about the Irish program in the past and this trip did nothing to change that.

“The visit was great,” he said. “Notre Dame is such a unique environment.”

Of course, spending more time with Hiestand was important.

“I had the chance to spend individual time with Coach Hiestand yesterday and hung out with Sullivan Absher throughout the visit,” Freeling noted.

That relationship with Absher is another important cog in the machine. Both Carolina offensive lineman have been on campus together during each of their last two visits. There is clearly a comfortability there.

We leave Freeling’s visit without any guessing game for when he’s going to get back to campus, having already set his official visit for June. Freeling has been very open with the staff in the past that he is not going to rush any part of this recruitment and has no issue potentially taking it into his senior season.

Timelines can always change but that remains consistent leaving the visit. One thing can not be questioned, however. Notre Dame continues to push all the right buttons and will be firmly in this battle until the very end.

Freeling is one of the more physically gifted offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and his offer list supports that. He has interest from top programs across the country, including offers from the Irish, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others.

He is a consensus four star recruit across every major recruiting platform currently. Freeling ranks as the No. 38 player nationally and No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to On3.

