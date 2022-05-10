Texas Cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is set to have a loaded month of June when it comes to official visits, and the list just got longer as Waxahachie (Texas) High School cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt informed Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts that he will be on campus the weekend of June 10-12.

Simpson-Hunt is a Texas Tech commit, but Notre Dame offered him in late April and there was immediate interest in the Irish program upon receiving that offer. The 6-0, 175-pound cornerback will make his first trip to campus in June, and it will be a big weekend for the Irish both with Simpson-Hunt and other top players that are slated to be on campus that weekend.

A Texas Tech commit since November, Simpson-Hunt has been a hot target on the recruiting trail. Not only has Notre Dame jumped in with an offer, but he has also recently earned offers from Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Utah.

Cornerback is a big need for Notre Dame in this class and at the moment the Irish do not have any corners committed in the class. Corners coach Mike Mickens had begun to establish a relationship with Simpson-Hunt prior to sending out the offer, which is why the offer had such a strong impact and why the talented corner has already set up a visit to campus.

The Waxahachie cornerback is ranked as the nation's No. 108 overall player and No. 13 cornerback by On3. He is a consensus four-star recruit.

Simpson-Hunt has offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Stanford, Baylor, Utah, Boston College, Louisville, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Washington State and Houston.

