Defensive Tackle Devan Houstan Set To Make College Decision

Standout defensive tackle Devan Houston is set to make his college decision, and Notre Dame is a top contender

One of the top uncommitted defensive players on the Notre Dame board is Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School defensive tackle Devan Houstan, and he's ready to make his college decision known.

The 6-5, 270-pound defensive tackle will announce his college commitment on CBS Sports HQ at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 7th. Houstan will announce between Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Rutgers.

Notre Dame hosted James for a visit on January 29 and immediately became a top contender. During the coaching transition the Irish fell back a bit, but once defensive line coach Al Washington, head coach Marcus Freeman and Director of Recruiting Chad Bowden got involved Notre Dame immediately bolted back up his list.

Houstan fits perfectly into the nose guard position in the Notre Dame defense. He has a thick build and he's an athletic penetrator for that position. His game is versatile enough to not only thrive at the hose, but he also fits into the three-technique position and his high school film shows him making a lot of plays as a five-technique on the edge.

The St. James standout is ranked as the nation's No. 181 overall player by 247Sports and No. 182 overall by ESPN. He ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland by Rivals. A consensus four-star player, Houstan has been a top Notre Dame target for months.

Houstan also has offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Carolina, Michigan State, Washington, Kentucky, NC State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, Duke and Illinois.

