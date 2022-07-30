Dylan Edwards Quickly Becoming A Top Target For Notre Dame

Notre Dame's most recent offer in the 2023 class was sent out to Derby (Kan.) High School athlete Dylan Edwards. Things moved quickly with Edwards, who visited the South Bend campus shortly after receiving his offer.

Let's take a look at this offer and Edwards as a player.

THE OFFER

When Notre Dame extended the offer to Edwards, some felt it was in response to recent reports about St. Louis standout Jeremiyah Love and Texas A&M. Irish Breakdown pushed back on the Love rumors, which were faulty and incorrect. The rest of our intel makes it clear that Edwards getting an offer has nothing to do with Love, who the Irish are in very good position with.

Edwards is being recruiting as an all-purpose players that can make plays outside as a receiver, with the ball in his hands and in the return game. There is some concern with where things are trending with Massachusetts star Ronan Hanafin, who is having a tough time deciding between Notre Dame and Clemson. A player like Edwards gives Notre Dame some protection should Hanafin pick Clemson, which is where things seems to be trending right now.

Should Notre Dame be able to land Edwards it would not mean Hanafin no longer has a spot. We believe Notre Dame absolutely wants Hanafin in this class, but should he go elsewhere and Notre Dame lands Edwards the Irish are still in good shape with offensive skill players.

EDWARDS PROFILE

Edwards is a player who does not get nearly the attention he deserves, mostly because he comes from the state of Kansas. He isn’t just some good player from the state, he’s a star. The 5-9, 165-pound playmaker is coming off of a dominant junior campaign where he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kansas.

The Derby standout rushed for 2,603 yards (12.5 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns as a junior. Edwards racked up 1,833 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020. He enters his senior season with 4,526 career rushing yards (10.8 YPC) and 63 rushing touchdowns.

Over the last two seasons Edwards has also hauled in 24 passes for 305 yards for three more touchdowns in the passing game for good measure.

His impact is also felt on special teams, where he was the team’s most dangerous punt and kick returner. He averaged 36.1 yards on seven punt returns last season, including two that he took back for touchdowns. Edwards also averaged 42.8 yards per kick return with another score on just six returns.

Edwards’ high level of speed pops off the film, which is backed up with his recent performance at the Future 50. At the event, he posted the fastest forty yard dash time of the group, running a blistering 4.38 second time. That bested current Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen who finished second at the event.

The Derby star is currently ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On 3. ESPN ranks him as the nation's No. 234 overall player and the No. 14 running back.

He boasts offers from the Irish, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Kansas State, Minnesota, Indiana, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and Illinois among others.

FILM ANALYSIS

What makes Edwards special? It’s simple: speed, speed and more speed. It doesn’t take a good eye to realize that the Kansas native is moving at a different gear than everyone on the field. A diminutive runner at 5-9 and 165 pounds, Edwards profiles best as a gadget player who could make a huge impact as a slot receiver with some designed touches.

Edwards has some notable wiggle and change of direction in the open field but make no mistake about it, this is a big play runner who makes his money off of his vertical explosiveness and acceleration. Derby has lined him up out wide on top of his work out of the backfield and he actually shows some surprising toughness and ability to win through contact at his size.

Obviously the negative everyone is going to highlight is his size, and there is no way around that. Even if Edwards bulks up considerably, he will also be considered an undersized player. In his specialized role, however, it shouldn’t matter, especially in an era where so much of the game is played in space.

An offense will sacrifice size when it comes with legitimate 4.3 forty yard dash speed.

