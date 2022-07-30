Dylan Edwards De-Commits From Kansas State Following Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame recently hosted one of the most explosive players in the country, and now that prospect - Derby (Kan.) High School star Dylan Edwards - has de-committed from Kansas State.

Notre Dame offered Edwards earlier in the week and he immediately trekked to South Bend to see the campus and meet the Irish coaches. A day later he has now de-committed from Kansas State, the program he committed to in late June.

The Irish staff are recruiting Edwards as an all-around athlete that can carry the ball out of the backfield and catch the ball outside as a slot receiver. He's one of the more dynamic players in the country. Edwards was a performer at the recent Future 50 showcase in Florida. Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen timed as the second fastest player at the event, and only Edwards was faster.

Consider that Bowen ran a 4.38 at Notre Dame's camp last summer, and Edwards out-ran him this summer.

As a junior the Derby standout rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns while averaging an astounding 12.5 yards per carry. Edwards rushed for 1,833 yards (8.9 YPC) and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. Over the last two seasons Edwards has also hauled in 24 passes for 305 yards for three more touchdowns.

Edwards averaged 36.1 yards on 7 punt returns last season, including a pair of returns he took back for scores. He averaged 42.8 yards on six kick returns, including a 93-yard return for a touchdown. In fact, Edwards had returns of 96 yards (punt) and 93 yards (kick) last season. He's scored on two punt returns and two kick returns as a prep player.

Irish Breakdown dropped an intel piece on the premium board about Edwards prior to his de-commitment, and you can read that HERE.

