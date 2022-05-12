Elite 2024 Cornerback Bryce West Has A Unique Connection To Notre Dame

Becoming the main recruiting power in the Midwest is a necessity for the University of Notre Dame to make their push back to prominence. The main adversary is Ohio State, which has held that title for several years. Unseating the Buckeyes is a main priority for the Irish.

The staff recently traveled into Ohio State territory, offering one of the premier in-state recruits in the 2024 class. On Wednesday, Notre Dame extended an offer to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville cornerback Bryce West. Glenville is traditionally considered heavy Ohio State territory but the talented defender let Irish Breakdown in on a certain layer that needs to be considered.

“Coach (Al) Golden, the defensive coordinator, actually offered me," West noted. "I haven’t had a lot of contact with them besides their staff following me so I had a good feeling about them considering that’s my dad’s favorite team. I hope I have a lot of contact with them because it’s a great school for education, sports and being a student-athlete always comes first. The coaches seem very interested, the energy is definitely there.”

Families can have a huge part in recruiting, which isn't breaking news. That obviously isn’t the end all be all, but his father’s opinion of the program certainly doesn’t hurt. The sophomore has also already experienced South Bend and all it has to offer.

“I’ve been down there once for their game against Cincinnati but haven’t been back since then,” he said. “I definitely plan on visiting Notre Dame again in the future.”

From a film perspective, it’s hard not to be impressed by West's talent and production, especially for just a sophomore. Occupying an outside cornerback position for Glenville, West has the type of versatility to potentially do a lot for a defense.

The Notre Dame staff agrees.

“Coach Golden told me I fit perfectly in the defense,” West explained. “... I told him I can play strong safety, cornerback, and free safety. He said he definitely sees me as one of those types of players off watching the film who can potentially play anywhere on the defense.”

The Buckeyes aren't the only contender for the Ohio star. West is the type of recruit who is poised to be a hot commodity nationally. Still, Notre Dame looks to go toe to toe with some stiff competition for West’s services.

“Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh have been doing a good job early,” West said. “Hopefully Notre Dame does as well.”

With 2024 recruits, the recruiting process is still a very new thing. The Notre Dame staff has clearly grabbed West’s attention early. There is serious work that needs to be done but there is clear intrigue early on.

West is putting together an outrageous offer list already. Aside from the recent offer from the Irish, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, and Kentucky are a few of his notable offers thus far.

The 5-11 175-pound cornerback is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform who currently has West rated. He ranks as high as the No. 7 player nationally and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter