Elite WR Ryan Wingo Recaps Latest Notre Dame Recruiting Visit

Notre Dame hosted one of the nation's best wide receivers yesterday when St. Louis (Mo.) University star Ryan Wingo made his third trip to campus, and second this summer. The five-star receiver came away raving about the visit, and his connection with Notre Dame continues to grow.

Relationships are a big thing for Wingo, who is described by his coaches as a “selfless” and “infectious” young man. Wingo had the opportunity to build those relationships with the coaches during the visit. While the barbecue activities, photoshoot and tour were enough to make it a great trip, it was that one-on-one time that stuck most.

“Both Coach (Chansi) Stuckey and Coach (Marcus) Freeman are genuine people who care way more about you as a person than a football player,” Wingo said. “We spent the whole time talking about life and very little talking about recruiting. It was a really unique vibe.”

“Authentic” is a word that is thrown around a lot when describing the current Notre Dame staff. It has become a constant theme across the board from recruits.

The staff also had another big pitch on campus, seeing quarterback commit CJ Carr making his way back to campus once again. Being able to meet Carr was big for Wingo, who values extensively that the Irish already have their signal caller in the 2024 class.

“It is important to know who the quarterback is going to be,” he said. “As a wide receiver, you want to know who is going to be throwing you the football.”

Speaking of quarterbacks, Wingo was accompanied by his teammate Marco Sansone, who is his high school signal caller. Having Sansone with him for the visit turned out to be a big deal. The good friends had the chance to take everything in together.

“It was so cool for him to be able to visit with Marco,” said a source close to Wingo. “They have known each other their whole lives so it was a cool experience for them to have together.”

One thing is for certain, there is substantial and legitimate interest between Wingo and Notre Dame.

On Saturday, Wingo will be visiting Miami. That is the only other visit he has planned right now. Notre Dame will work to get Wingo back on campus in the fall for a game day visit.

In ten games as a sophomore, Wingo recorded 32 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. He was also a big play threat as a runner, rushing for 214 yards and four scores on just 18 carries. That was good for 11.9 yards per carry. Wingo also averaged 35.5 yards per kick return and 13.7 on punts, while also serving as the team’s main punter and averaging 41.8 yards per boot.

The 6-2, 200-pound pass catcher is a consensus top 25 recruit across every major recruiting platform. Rivals ranks him as the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

Wingo boasts an impressive offers. Aside from the Irish, some of the notable offers include Miami, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Boston College, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, and Kansas among others.

