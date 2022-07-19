Notre Dame Building A Strong Early Connection With 2024 Edge Ernest Willor Jr.

Notre Dame defensive line recruiting has already gotten off to a strong start during the 2024 cycle, with the Irish already landing a pair of talented defenders in Brandon Davis-Swain and Owen Wafle.

Notre Dame is trying to add more difference makers in the 2024 class, and one of the top players on the board is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive end Ernest Willor Jr., who transferred from St. Paul’s School in Baltimore, Md. this off-season.

Willor - the nation's No. 61 overall player according to Rivals - is looking for a college that can provide many things, and at the top of his list is comfort, which comes through relationships. Two coaches who have done well to develop that type of connection with Willor is Notre Dame line coach Al Washington and Ohio State line coach Larry Johnson.

“I really like Larry Johnson and Al Washington,” Willor said. “They remind me of coaches that I had when I was younger, older guys who really care about me.

“If I am going to go to a place, I have to feel like I belong there,” he continued. “I have to be at a place that can develop me in all aspects and be the best version of myself.”

Washington brings a unique approach to the table, and so far it has worked with Willor, a 6-4, 225-pound edge rusher.

“Al Washington is making me feel comfortable,” Willor noted. “When I talk to him, I can be relaxed more, like I don’t have to be on my toes. He makes me more comfortable than anyone. I talk to him at least once a month and it is always great vibes. I feel like I can be myself.”

It’s becoming a common path for top ranked recruits to take their talent to IMG Academy, a school that specializes in developing premier next-level athletes. Willor jumped at the opportunity this off-season when it was presented to him.

“One of the biggest factors is that IMG is going to get me better prepared for college," explained Willor. "They have everything, and when I say everything, they have everything you need. It wasn’t like a specific coach. I just knew that I was ready to leave home and experience something else.”

Willor did make a trip up to Columbus this spring but has yet to visit South Bend. If Washington is able to get him on campus, the interest will take on an even greater level. For now, the defensive line recruiting momentum is hoping to continue with the talented IMG product.

Willor made the move to IMG Academy this off-season, competing to start at defensive end as a junior.

The talented pass rusher also boasts an impressive offer list despite just finishing his sophomore year. Some of the headliners early include the Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Maryland, Boston College, and Rutgers among others.

FILM BREAKDOWN

Willor is a long and twitchy pass rusher who has experience working both at defensive end and inside while a part of the St. Paul’s School in Baltimore, Maryland. At 6-4 and 225 pounds, Willor profiles best at vyper early on but has the kind of frame that may even be able to hold enough weight to transition to strong-side defensive end.

His experiences working inside have offered Willor plenty of experience working through contact. That should also allow him some upside to play against tight ends and added attention. Overall, Willor is an extremely disruptive football player who brings the twitch and motor to make plays from varying alignments.

